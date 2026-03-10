The Affordable Canned Ingredient That Makes The Best Coffee Creamer Swap

Creamer makes coffee indulgent, especially if you're saving money by making your coffee at home instead of stopping by a shop every day. It's wonderful to welcome the spring with a dash of lavender honey creamer or settle into fall with a dash of pumpkin spice, but the cost can add up, especially if you're opting for Starbucks' line of creamers or specialty creamers that also cost too much. In the spirit of keeping more cash in your wallet, we decided to search for an affordable alternative to standard coffee creamers and discovered canned coconut milk. With a price of around $3 a can, coconut milk is a flavorful, low-cost swap for traditional coffee creamers.

We recently spoke with Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, founder of Home Coffee Expert, and he explained how canned coconut milk can balance out a cup of coffee without the extra sugar, or the extra price tag. "If you're just pouring it into your coffee, then the fats will mute the bitterness nicely and it'll add a fabulous sweetness and flavor to your coffee," Woodburn-Simmonds said. "Coconut milk is lower in sugar than most creamers but much higher in fats, supposedly good fats, but it's a trade-off depending on what you want nutritionally."

The only real drawback in using canned coconut milk in your coffee is that it won't create a proper latte. The texture will be a bit flat compared to what you can get from traditional milk. "Coconut milk/cream doesn't have enough protein in it to maintain a nice foam," he said. "So you can foam it up beautifully, but the texture won't hold."