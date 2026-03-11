Take A Page From This Cocktail For A Flavor-Loaded Chili Experience

Finding yourself a little bored with standard stews and looking for ways to upgrade your weeknight dinners? Take inspiration from everyone's favorite savory weekend drink and incorporate the bold flavors of a bloody mary into your next bowl of chili. It'll liven up the stew and keep you going until Friday.

"A Bloody Mary overlaps really beautifully with a chili," Yasmin Henley, the recipe developer behind By The Forkful, told The Takeout. She recommends "leaning into the spicy horseradish heat" and explains that adding "a sprinkle of celery salt, tabasco, and a splash of Worcestershire could create a really fun, bold twist on classic chili."

That horseradish is key. Bloody marys and classic chili both pack a spicy punch. Chili gets its heat from — you guessed it — chili peppers. Chili peppers contain capsaicin, the source of that classic, high-octane heat that we associate with spicy foods. Ingredients like Tabasco lend bloody marys a hint of chili pepper heat, too.

But capsaicin isn't the only reason why your nose starts running after your first sip of a bloody mary; horseradish is also to blame. While you might think of horseradish as being spicy, it's a markedly different type of heat. The heat in horseradish comes from allyl isothiocyanate, not capsaicin. It's the same compound that gives mustard and wasabi their signature zing. A few tablespoons of horseradish will help bring a recognizable bloody mary note to an otherwise-standard stew.