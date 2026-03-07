Say Goodbye To Stinky Garlic Countertops With This Versatile Root Veggie

Garlic has a strong, distinct smell that's hard to dismiss. Eating a small bit garlic alone can cause its pungent aroma to stay in the mouth for hours, while simply touching raw garlic causes the hands to stink. So, imagine how difficult it is to get rid of its scent from the chopping board after slicing and dicing an entire bulb for garlic-rich recipes. The sulfur-based compounds responsible for garlic's signature smell can quickly seep into most countertops, especially those with a porous nature; such as granite, soapstone, and butcher's block. When this happens, there's actually no need to fret. A very common root veggie can eliminate the garlicky stench from countertops, and it's none other than the potato.

Not many people know that an enzyme in potatoes called polyphenol oxidase (PPO) has the ability to oxidize the sulfur compounds in garlic that give it its pungent odor. Once the sulfurous compounds have been oxidized, the smell goes away.

There are three ways to deal with a garlic-smelling countertop. You can peel the skin off the potato, cut the vegetable open, or grate it into smaller bits. The goal is for the potato to release its starchy juice which is rich in PPO. Rub the potato against the surface and let the liquid sit for at least 10 minutes before rinsing it off or washing the countertop with soap and water.