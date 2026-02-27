For The First Time In 20 Years, This Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Is Back
Valentine's Day is over, which means the candy industry is now amping up for Easter. Companies are breaking out the bunnies and Marshmallow Peeps, as well as new holiday-themed treats. But while Hostess's Peep-filled cupcakes probably won't be flying off the shelves, fans have high hopes for Reese's Marshmallow Peanut Butter Cups. The candy was originally launched as a limited-edition flavor in 2006 — and now, it's coming back for the first time in 20 years.
The cups are sold in both the original 9.35-ounce snack size bags and in Reese's big cups, which come in packs of one ("Big Cup") or two ("King Size"). The candies add a layer of "marshmallow-flavored filling" to standard-issue Reese's cups Yes, they're artificially flavored — Reese's cups aren't haute cuisine.
Reese's hasn't launched a full-scale rollout yet, but fans have already spotted the cups in some Walmart locations. You'll have to hurry if you want to try the Marshmallow Peanut Butter Cups, though. Once again, the flavor will only be available for a limited time.
How do Reese's Marshmallow cups compare to other flavors?
This isn't the first time in recent history that Reese's has released a marshmallow flavor. In 2021, it debuted its Mallow-Top Peanut Butter Cups as part of parent company Hershey's rollout for Valentine's Day and Easter. The cups didn't include any actual marshmallow, though; the flavor came from a white chocolate-esque coating on top. The new marshmallow cups will likely appease fans looking for the squishy texture of a melted s'more.
Online, commenters have likened the candy to the fluffernutter sandwich, an icon of regional American cuisine, though Reese's has had mixed success with previous sandwich-themed releases. Last year, it launched PB&J-flavored cups to lackluster reviews.
Initial reviews suggest that the Peanut Butter Marshmallow Cups will fare better. Food influencer @Kayleigh_eats called the cups "incredible" and noted that the marshmallow filling helped balance out the peanutbutter-to-chocolate ratio of the big cups. The influencer proceeded to plop a cup in the middle of a s'more, boasting that it was "the best invention ever." Father-son duo @ChrisFrezza gave the candy positive but not rave reviews, that noted the pros and cons of the strong marshmallow flavor. The candy may get a pass from marshmallow skeptics, but if you crave the creme, give it a try.