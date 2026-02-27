For The First Time In 20 Years, This Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Is Back

Valentine's Day is over, which means the candy industry is now amping up for Easter. Companies are breaking out the bunnies and Marshmallow Peeps, as well as new holiday-themed treats. But while Hostess's Peep-filled cupcakes probably won't be flying off the shelves, fans have high hopes for Reese's Marshmallow Peanut Butter Cups. The candy was originally launched as a limited-edition flavor in 2006 — and now, it's coming back for the first time in 20 years.

The cups are sold in both the original 9.35-ounce snack size bags and in Reese's big cups, which come in packs of one ("Big Cup") or two ("King Size"). The candies add a layer of "marshmallow-flavored filling" to standard-issue Reese's cups Yes, they're artificially flavored — Reese's cups aren't haute cuisine.

Reese's hasn't launched a full-scale rollout yet, but fans have already spotted the cups in some Walmart locations. You'll have to hurry if you want to try the Marshmallow Peanut Butter Cups, though. Once again, the flavor will only be available for a limited time.