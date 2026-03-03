The Dessert Stephen King Loves (But Only If It's Creamy)

Stephen King, master of scares and author of nightmare fuel, is a man of basic and homey pleasures. He loves the way his wife cooked fish when they were first married, and the scent of baking bread brings him joy. He's the main cook in the household since his wife lost her sense of smell, but he sheepishly admits to less-than-stellar cooking and eating habits. His favorite restaurant is Waffle House, despite all the wild things that have gone down there. However, he isn't ashamed to boast about his favorite dessert. According to King, his ideal "monster" meal ends with a monster slice of cheesecake. Perhaps even two, if they're too small.

As far as his favorite flavor of cheesecake, the world is left guessing. Rumor has it that he likes to buy it from Fogarty's in South Berwick, Maine, but their cheesecake menu is massive. He also mentions blueberry cheesecake pie in "The Body," his book eventually adapted into the movie "Stand By Me." What we do know, from the man's own words, is that it absolutely must be creamy. He also doesn't like slimy foods, so we at least have an idea of the texture the cheesecake should be.

It's worth noting that he probably isn't always whipping it up himself. For one thing, he's been quoted as saying that he doesn't do recipes, and he likes things that just work. King would even regularly cook salmon in the microwave rather than in the oven. Given that cheesecakes aren't exactly a microwave staple, it seems likely that he's sometimes buying them from shops.