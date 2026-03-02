The Small Problems Hiding Inside Mexican Restaurant Burritos

If you order a burrito at a Mexican restaurant in the U.S. and check inside, you might see one big indicator (or numerous tiny ones, if you count grain by grain) that it's not entirely authentic. Rice, you see, isn't really traditional for a Mexican burrito, as these are typically filled with meat, vegetables, and beans. Extras like cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and rice are additions you're more likely to see in burrito styles originating in the U.S. Unless you're a stickler for authenticity, rice itself isn't a problem (Chipotle's burritos seem to be pretty popular), but some restaurants tend to overdo it.

According to Laurence Cohen, corporate brand chef at Potomac Falls, Virginia's Tex-Mex Austin Grill and other establishments under the Thompson Restaurants umbrella, going heavy on the rice may be all because of the Benjamins. (Or more like the Hamiltons, since burritos don't tend to be pricey.) The reason why rice is used to bulk up burritos, Cohen said, is "perception of value; the bigger it is, the more people think [the] value is good. Rice is also cheap, and you can offset other ingredients with more rice."

If you're concerned that the rice might overwhelm everything else in your burrito, Cohen suggested asking a server if you can get one with only half as much as the restaurant usually uses. If the restaurant doesn't add anything extra but simply wraps the tortilla tighter, it may even result in a better balance overall. The burrito maker is unlikely to make up for less rice with more costly ingredients, but you might get an extra scoop of beans, so you should probably speak up if you want less rice with no added space fillers.