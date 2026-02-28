The Depression Era Dish That Combined Whole Onions And Peanut Butter

During the Great Depression that began in 1929, times were hard and budgets were thin. This gave rise to a wealth of creativity when it came to meals because ingredients were so limited. While some Depression-era foods like meatloaf are now an American dinner staple, others only occasionally resurface online to get curiosity clicks. One of these dubious (or downright feared) foods is the peanut butter-stuffed onion.

Yes, you read that correctly. During the Great Depression, the Bureau of Home Economics introduced a recipe for baked onion stuffed with peanut butter and stale breadcrumbs as one of the cost-cutting meals to help Americans survive. It was broadcast on a radio show called Aunt Sammy's Radio Recipes and published in magazines and newspapers throughout the early 1930s. The recipe was one way to get filling nutrition cheaply, as the peanut butter supplied protein, while the onion was an inexpensive and flavorful exterior. As you might guess, this is not a vintage snack people loved to eat, and it didn't last beyond the hardships of the Depression.

As far as taste goes, the peanut butter-stuffed onion's unique flavor is certainly not for everyone. Some YouTubers who have tried it found it shockingly edible, with Arin Hanson saying it was, ""Impressive. Very nice." and that it "Kinda slaps." More often, though, it's met with disdain – especially considering that there's little reason to choose a peanut butter-stuffed onion when there are so many other low-cost options available. One Reddit user who attempted the dish out of pure curiosity said, "I had to try it, I really wanted to be surprised ... I wasn't."