The Depression Era Dish That Combined Whole Onions And Peanut Butter
During the Great Depression that began in 1929, times were hard and budgets were thin. This gave rise to a wealth of creativity when it came to meals because ingredients were so limited. While some Depression-era foods like meatloaf are now an American dinner staple, others only occasionally resurface online to get curiosity clicks. One of these dubious (or downright feared) foods is the peanut butter-stuffed onion.
Yes, you read that correctly. During the Great Depression, the Bureau of Home Economics introduced a recipe for baked onion stuffed with peanut butter and stale breadcrumbs as one of the cost-cutting meals to help Americans survive. It was broadcast on a radio show called Aunt Sammy's Radio Recipes and published in magazines and newspapers throughout the early 1930s. The recipe was one way to get filling nutrition cheaply, as the peanut butter supplied protein, while the onion was an inexpensive and flavorful exterior. As you might guess, this is not a vintage snack people loved to eat, and it didn't last beyond the hardships of the Depression.
As far as taste goes, the peanut butter-stuffed onion's unique flavor is certainly not for everyone. Some YouTubers who have tried it found it shockingly edible, with Arin Hanson saying it was, ""Impressive. Very nice." and that it "Kinda slaps." More often, though, it's met with disdain – especially considering that there's little reason to choose a peanut butter-stuffed onion when there are so many other low-cost options available. One Reddit user who attempted the dish out of pure curiosity said, "I had to try it, I really wanted to be surprised ... I wasn't."
You can try this yourself ... if you really want to
If you're curious and want to give the peanut butter-stuffed onion a shot, it won't exactly break the bank. To make this dish, all you need is peanut butter, stale or dried breadcrumbs, and whole peeled onions. A yellow or white onion will do, with larger yellow onions tasting slightly better. With a knife, hollow out the onions. Mix about 4 tablespoons of breadcrumbs with 2 tablespoons of peanut butter to make a thick paste. You can add more breadcrumbs or peanut butter to taste. Stuff the onions until almost overflowing. Then, bake them in a dish for about an hour at 350 degrees Fahrenheit or until the onions are soft. Serve hot to experience a true Depression meal.
If you want to try an alternative version of this dish, you can. The Depression also gave birth to other stuffed onions which included meats, cheese, or vegetables. There were also other peanut and onion pairings suggested by Aunt Sammy's Radio Recipes, if you want the taste without having to core an onion. After all, Ernest Hemingway loved peanut butter and onion sandwiches. Just be ready for sharp flavors of biting acid with creamy nuttiness and know that the dish probably won't end up as your go-to comfort meal.