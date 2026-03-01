Do Aldi Returns Need A Receipt? Here's The Deal
Let's say you've gone to Aldi, tried something new, and you find the box is damaged or you just plain hate it. Naturally, you'll want to return it, but oops! You threw away the receipt. You're probably wondering if you can still get a refund. While Aldi has some unique policies and eccentricities, including unusually large barcodes on product labels, the return policy is straightforward. Well, mostly.
The short answer is that you don't need a receipt to return an item, but the receipt determines what you get back in exchange. Aldi employees have to follow strict rules, including a "Twice as Nice Guarantee." This says that if you are dissatisfied with a product for any reason, the store will replace it and give you a refund. Simply speak to a cashier or manager and provide the unused or partially-used item in its original packaging. There is no finite date as to when food products must be returned.
If you don't have a receipt, that's okay! The staff will still be able to offer you an Aldi merchandise credit gift card worth the current retail price of the product, which may be less than when you bought it. While you won't get cash, you will get some dough to spend. While having a receipt is helpful, you aren't totally out of luck. That said, there are some exceptions to this policy that you'll need to know. In some cases, even having a receipt won't get you a refund.
There are times when a receipt is required
This Aldi return policy may seem too good to be true, especially for people who often misplace things. However, there are some catches. Receipts are required for electronics purchases, which must be returned within 90 days along with their original packaging. Items purchased with SNAP or EBT benefits require a receipt to get a refund to your account. Otherwise, your only option is to exchange them for new items of the same product. Even with a receipt, you cannot get cash, gift card, or credit refunds on items bought with SNAP or EBT.
The "Twice as Nice Guarantee" only applies to Aldi-exclusive items, so national brands and non-food Aldi Finds items also require a receipt. (These products are often found in Aldi's beloved Aisle of Shame.)
There are also times you cannot return an item at all. You may have trouble exchanging or refunding alcohol since laws vary by state. Electronics with missing parts also cannot be refunded. Unless you fall into these very specific categories, however, you'll likely be able to get a replacement or refund, even without a receipt.