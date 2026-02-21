Say Goodbye To Watery Microwave Mac And Cheese Cups With One Simple Trick

For an easy, cheesy, and comfy snack or meal, microwave macaroni and cheese cups are where it's at. However, there is an odd phenomenon that seems to haunt these microwave cups, regardless of brand. Even if you're careful not to fill the cups with water over the designated line, they still have a tendency to boil over – creating a slimy, watery mess in your microwave. There are a few internet hacks to fix this issue, but there's one that seems to work like magic — a paper towel.

No, this isn't about using a paper towel to clean up after an overflow or to absorb excess water. Instead, if the hack works correctly, your paper towel should come out dry as a bone. When you make your cup of mac and cheese, fill it to the water line as usual. Before you place it in the microwave, put a folded paper towel underneath the cup. Heat the mac and cheese cup for the time directed. If you watch it while it nukes, you'll notice that the liquid does indeed bubble, but it won't overflow.

When you remove the cup, you'll find that the outside is dry and the paper towel isn't even damp. When it comes to this American staple, there's so much more than just Kraft mac and cheese cups, but you'll find that this fix works with many different brands, including Annie's and triple cheese varieties. It seems almost like magic, so what exactly is happening here?