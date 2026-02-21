Say Goodbye To Watery Microwave Mac And Cheese Cups With One Simple Trick
For an easy, cheesy, and comfy snack or meal, microwave macaroni and cheese cups are where it's at. However, there is an odd phenomenon that seems to haunt these microwave cups, regardless of brand. Even if you're careful not to fill the cups with water over the designated line, they still have a tendency to boil over – creating a slimy, watery mess in your microwave. There are a few internet hacks to fix this issue, but there's one that seems to work like magic — a paper towel.
No, this isn't about using a paper towel to clean up after an overflow or to absorb excess water. Instead, if the hack works correctly, your paper towel should come out dry as a bone. When you make your cup of mac and cheese, fill it to the water line as usual. Before you place it in the microwave, put a folded paper towel underneath the cup. Heat the mac and cheese cup for the time directed. If you watch it while it nukes, you'll notice that the liquid does indeed bubble, but it won't overflow.
When you remove the cup, you'll find that the outside is dry and the paper towel isn't even damp. When it comes to this American staple, there's so much more than just Kraft mac and cheese cups, but you'll find that this fix works with many different brands, including Annie's and triple cheese varieties. It seems almost like magic, so what exactly is happening here?
How a paper towel changes everything
While this may sound fake, the hack really works. In fact, it went somewhat viral on social media. One person who tried it successfully on TikTok said, "What kind of sorcery is this? Throw some paper towels underneath it, it's insane!" Another commenting user professed the usefulness of the trick, saying, "My daughter eats these all the time and from day one I've been putting paper towels under it. Life saver."
You can use paper towels to keep cookies soft for days, and to keep food from splattering in the microwave, but this fix works a little differently. Supposedly, when you put the paper towel underneath, it becomes an insulator for the cup. This barrier lowers the heat between the microwavable container and the glass turntable, and that just barely keeps it from heating to the point of boiling over. Putting a bowl or paper plate under the mac and cheese yields a similar result. However, the paper towel method is fast, easy, and disposable. Please note, however, that this only works for instant mac and cheese cups, not homemade mug versions.
If you're looking for other ways to upgrade your cup of mac and cheese experience, there are a few things you can do. You can make mac and cheese taste just like your childhood by adding a little extra Velveeta or cheddar cheese. You can also swap water for milk to make it extra creamy. Stir in some bacon bits for a textured and luxurious mouthfeel. No matter what you add, though, start by setting that cup on top of a paper towel, so you won't end up with a messy microwave.