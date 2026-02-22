Can Music Make Food Taste Different? Science Says Yes

The taste and flavor of food (and yes, there's a difference) is established by more than what's in your mouth — they're also determined by what's in your ears. Taking the term "sound bites" literally, music and sound can influence our perceptions of how foods taste. We know that smell can influence approximately 80% of how food tastes to us, but sounds, and specifically music, also seem to share a lot of the responsibility. To determine what degree that sound influences taste, scientists have conducted experiments to find out if a restaurant's background music does more than just set the mood for the meal.

A team at the University of Oxford has experimented with what they call "synesthetic sounds," or specific sounds which might impact the taste of food. They discovered that high-pitched songs, such as "Emotions" by Mariah Carey, will make you perceive your food to taste sweeter, while lower-pitched ballads like "I'm Not the Only One" by Sam Smith can promote bitter tastes. Another group of researchers tested and found "sour" music, which they described as "high-pitched, fast, articulated, and dissonant sounds," increases the sourness in food, while "sweet" music reduced it.

Both studies suggested that music-taste associations can be stimulated by a variety of sounds and flavors. But when observing what's happening in the brain and body, we can see these associations aren't hardwired — they're learned over time. As we experience life, our senses learn to work together and quietly influence how we perceive taste and flavor.