Want To Embarrass Someone For Their Birthday? Take Them To Joe's Crab Shack

When taking a loved one out for their birthday, it's important to think about the vibe. If you want classy romance, something high-end with a dress code might be the ticket. However, if you want peak embarrassment and humiliation, there's one spot that's bound to deliver: Joe's Crab Shack. The chain now has less than 15 locations in seven states, but all of them like to make birthdays a big deal.

If you're expecting a top-tier-silly chain restaurant birthday song, well, you'll get it — but it's not the only perk. Depending on your Joe's location, the birthday guest might be asked to don a makeshift costume, and interact with props for the amusement of everyone in the restaurant. They might receive a complimentary dessert for their troubles, but they'll have to suffer through an innuendo-laden birthday singalong, and dancing in public. It's not everyone's cup of tea, but for some, it's the best birthday ever.

People who have survived a Joe's Crab Shack birthday speak about it as both a wonderful and traumatic experience. One former server posted to Reddit, "We had all sorts of props and stuff in the back. Wigs, giant goofy shirts, pompoms, hats, you name it. It was kind of a competition between all the servers about who could do the most elaborate, spectacular, embarrassing birthday song possible." A mortified partygoer recalled their own experience, commenting, "They made me catch a football. Problem was, the server has clearly never thrown a football, and it landed 20 feet from me on someone's table, destroying their entire meal and splashing them."