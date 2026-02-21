Have Your Cake And Drink It Too With Brews From This Norwegian Brewery Serving 'Dessert In A Can'

Norwegian cuisine may not be familiar to everyone in the United States. In most of the country, the Swedish-style food served at Ikea may be the closest we get to experiencing it, although you can buy pickled herring (a traditional Norwegian New Year food) and Jarlsberg cheese at well-stocked grocery stores. Norwegian beer, though, is a different story. It's extremely hard to find here, which makes it massively underrated. Norway was the country where I first learned to love beer, although unfortunately, I was there too early to ever experience the delights of Oslo's Amundsen Brewery. It seems this establishment is known for offering an entire line of dessert-flavored beers — yes, please!

Amundsen Brewery was founded as a brewpub in 2011, but five years later, it was a full-fledged brewery. It now produces everything from lagers to radlers, IPAs, and seasonal fruit sours. Pastry stout lovers will be delighted by the brewery, since it features an extensive "Dessert Series" line of beers. Three of these — Peanut Butter Caramel Brownie, Caramel Choc Chip Cookie, and Chocolate Cinnamon Smores — are alcohol-free. The remaining 36 flavors, however, are pretty high-octane. The lowest is Mint Chocolate Crisp, at 10% ABV. Most varieties, including Chocolate & Hazelnut Crêpe, Gingerbread Crème Brulée, Unicorn Sprinkle Strawberry Doughnut, and Marzipan Chocolate Shortbread (this would be my favorite), are 10.5% ABV, while half a dozen — Chocolate Marshmallow, Chocolate Mud Cake, Mango-Chocolate Creamsicle, Neapolitan, Pecan And Maple Pie, and Pistachio Cookie Dough Ice Cream — come in at 11.5%.