Have Your Cake And Drink It Too With Brews From This Norwegian Brewery Serving 'Dessert In A Can'
Norwegian cuisine may not be familiar to everyone in the United States. In most of the country, the Swedish-style food served at Ikea may be the closest we get to experiencing it, although you can buy pickled herring (a traditional Norwegian New Year food) and Jarlsberg cheese at well-stocked grocery stores. Norwegian beer, though, is a different story. It's extremely hard to find here, which makes it massively underrated. Norway was the country where I first learned to love beer, although unfortunately, I was there too early to ever experience the delights of Oslo's Amundsen Brewery. It seems this establishment is known for offering an entire line of dessert-flavored beers — yes, please!
Amundsen Brewery was founded as a brewpub in 2011, but five years later, it was a full-fledged brewery. It now produces everything from lagers to radlers, IPAs, and seasonal fruit sours. Pastry stout lovers will be delighted by the brewery, since it features an extensive "Dessert Series" line of beers. Three of these — Peanut Butter Caramel Brownie, Caramel Choc Chip Cookie, and Chocolate Cinnamon Smores — are alcohol-free. The remaining 36 flavors, however, are pretty high-octane. The lowest is Mint Chocolate Crisp, at 10% ABV. Most varieties, including Chocolate & Hazelnut Crêpe, Gingerbread Crème Brulée, Unicorn Sprinkle Strawberry Doughnut, and Marzipan Chocolate Shortbread (this would be my favorite), are 10.5% ABV, while half a dozen — Chocolate Marshmallow, Chocolate Mud Cake, Mango-Chocolate Creamsicle, Neapolitan, Pecan And Maple Pie, and Pistachio Cookie Dough Ice Cream — come in at 11.5%.
American alternatives to try if you can't find the Norwegian beers
Amundsen Brewery exports its beers — over 80% of them at one point. Whether or not it sends them to the U.S., though, is unclear at this point. Redditors aren't sure where to find these dessert beers, and an online search doesn't find any North American-based alcohol retailers offering products from Amundsen Brewery. It's possible that you may be able to find or order them through a beer store specializing in European imports, but then again, it's also possible that you'll never see them unless you fly to Europe. In that case, how do you satisfy your sweet beer tooth? Luckily, there are several American breweries producing high-alcohol dessert beers.
Tampa, Florida-based Angry Chair Brewing has a fair number of sweet beers, including an 11% ABV Barrel-Aged Imperial German Chocolate Cupcake Stout, an 11.5% Cinnamon Macadamia Cookie barley wine, and a 10% imperial stout called Double Stuff Fudge Bucket. Across the country in Anaheim, California, Bottle Logic is offering a 14% chocolate-raspberry truffle-inspired imperial stout called Jam the Radar as well as a 13.5% chocolate turtle-flavored imperial stout that goes by the name of Shell Theory. In Oklahoma City, Prairie Artisan Ales brews imperial stouts in such flavors as Caramel Puf't (13.9% ABV), Cheesecake Marty (13.9%), French Toast Brunch (12.6%), S'more Stuf't (13.2%), Snickerdoodle Vanilla Noir (14.4%), and the chocolate-vanilla-cherry-peanut Sundae Service (14.9%). Many of these beers are available online, so you may not even need to travel to sample them.