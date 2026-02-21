Check For This Before Buying Secondhand Stainless Steel Cookware

If you're shopping at your local thrift store, it can be a thrill to find a good deal on secondhand kitchen items, especially if you're just starting out on the journey of choosing the right cookware. But how do you know if a pot or pan is worth buying? Can secondhand stainless steel even be safely purchased?

Well, there are a few things to look for when it comes to used stainless steel. Specifically, be sure to avoid any pieces with deep scratches, whether they're on the interior or exterior of the cookware. These can cause further deterioration to the pot or pan over time, especially if you use it to cook salty or acidic foods — eventually, the surface can develop a type of dappled damage called pitting.

You should also steer clear of pans that have been warped. There's a simple test you can do in the store if you think a piece might be warped: Just place the cookware on a flat surface and give it a little push. If it rattles or spins, it's warped, and you should avoid buying it. If it slides (or, depending on how hard the push was and the weight of the cookware, stays still), it's not warped and is safe to purchase.