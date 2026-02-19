The NYC Burger Chain Where Donald Trump Loves To Eat

As further evidence against Jackson Hole Burgers being considered fast food — at least by non-billionaire standards — is the fact that the chain offers an appetizer menu featuring smoked truffle barbecue wings priced at roughly $20. (Even guac and chips will set you back $19.) The restaurant also goes beyond standard fast-food beverages like shakes and sodas. While both are offered, they tend to be on the fancy side, with items like an affogato milkshake made with espresso as well as the original dirty soda: the classic New York City egg cream. Plus, in addition to cocktails, wines are sold by the glass and bottle, and beer comes on draft as well as in cans and bottles. Such extensive alcohol options are something few (if any) other fast food chains can boast.

The Jackson Hole Burgers menu features entrees including $27 steak quesadillas and a chicken breast with mushrooms, broccoli, and a baked potato for $28.50. You can also get a $22 beet salad; a $24 grilled chicken salad; or sandwiches like the $20 fish fillet (Shades of Donald Trump's favorite Filet-O-Fish) or the $24 chicken club.

Of course, the burgers are the main attraction. We don't know what the POTUS's standing order is, but a burger seems on brand for him. The one that's closest to his beloved "21" burger — which came topped with grilled onions, pickles, tomato, and American cheese — is The Classic. This $24 burger also includes bacon and lettuce, but doesn't come with fries unless you pay about $6 more. Still, with Trump's estimated net worth landing around $7.3 billion as of late 2025, he can probably swing it.