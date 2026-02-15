How America's Oldest Cooking Show Made One Woman A Household Name

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's one star chef whose uniqueness defies all others — and that's because this chef isn't a real person. You know her, you love her: Betty Crocker. The story of this influential food mascot began In 1921, when the Washburn-Crosby Flour Company (now General Mills) published an advertisement for its Gold Medal Flour in the Saturday Evening Post with an accompanying promotion: All who submitted a correctly-constructed jigsaw puzzle would receive a keepsake pin cushion. Little did the company anticipate they would receive over 30,000 submissions, along with hundreds of letters containing questions about baking. To reply to each inquiry, they invented the fictitious Crocker, a personable, cheerful, and warm confidante with extraordinary kitchen skills.

Crocker's "Dear Abby"-style approach quickly spanned past letters. In October 1924, the "Betty Crocker Home Service Program" debuted on Minneapolis radio, following shortly thereafter by the "Betty Crocker Cooking School of the Air." It became the country's first radio cooking show, offering listeners an opportunity to cook alongside Crocker herself. It quickly expanded to 13 regional stations in the next year, and by 1927, the show had been picked up by NBC and broadcast nationally. In its prime, the radio program was heard in one million households each week, and ran for 27 years, making it one of the longest-running and most successful radio shows in history. Blanche Ingersoll initially provided Crocker's voice for the Minneapolis shows, but it was home economist Majorie Child Husted who later performed the heavy lifting. She not only voiced Crocker on NBC but also wrote the scripts for the radio broadcasts, and led recipe testing, all contributing to Crocker's credibility and appeal.