The 9 Best Baking Shows On Netflix To Satiate Your Sweet Tooth
Over the past decade, the concept of cooking competitions and baking shows has evolved almost beyond recognition. Where once flour-dusted countertops and polite, friendly challenges ruled our screens, there is now a genre that blends storytelling, spectacle, and more often than not, high-stakes drama. Contestants are expected to cook and bake up to par but also to entertain and perform in order to hold audience attention. In the process, baking shows have held up a cultural mirror, reflecting back to us what we currently value and prioritize.
In order to list out today's best baking shows on Netflix I had to question what baking television even means anymore. Do we value inventive formats over technical skill? Is it important to like the contestants in order to have an unbiased opinion of a show? And what about the judges? How much weight should their authority carry?
As one can infer, baking shows are now a lot more than just the joy of watching chocolate being expertly tempered or gravity-defying desserts coming to life. Rather, it's an invitation to enjoy these shows with a slightly more attentive eye. One that sees through the fluff and looks beyond how cakes are baked to reveal how creativity, entertainment, and responsibility are packaged and served up, one episode at a time.
1. Bake Squad
"Bake Squad" is one of the those wholesome shows that's almost a rarity on television nowadays. With no forced drama and a group of hosts who are each appealing in their own right, this is reality TV in new refreshing avatar. Hosted by Christina Tosi of Milk Bar and "MasterChef Junior" fame, the series brings together a set of talented pastry chefs to create showstopping desserts. Nothing unusual here. But the clincher of the challenge is that these confections are to be created for real celebrations. From birthday parties to weddings, the rush to complete each task is surrounded by an air of real emotional energy. One that comes across as genuine and not manufactured for TV ratings.
As a chef, I particularly value the craft behind each challenge. These aren't scenarios where bakers scramble about with preposterous ideas that somehow magically end up ready on time. These are professional pastry chefs who understand exactly what it takes to make a showstopping bake. This show also comes across as subtly educational as you notice how decisions are made and problems get solved.
Speaking of problem solving, another high point of "Bake Squad" is that everyone collaborates together. And while it may technically be a competition, there's no "villainous" character to beat. Bakers on set help each other, share tips and genuinely want each other to succeed. This is the kind of show you watch when you want to be inspired rather than stressed.
2. The Great British Baking Show
Curling up to season after season of "The Great British Baking Show" (or "The Great British Bake Off," depending on where you are watching it) is like enjoying a slice of your favorite comfort cake. You know what to expect and you are rewarded with exactly what you hoped for. And while longtime fans may still mourn the ever changing rota of judges, it's pretty apparent that television — like baking — evolves and changes with time.
Meanwhile, fan forums and Reddit threads abound with comments appreciating the seasons where the bakers themselves are the focus. On this point, I have to agree. Once the focus shifted to each contestant, with their backstories and their very real nerves, the show becomes a whole lot more than just another baking reality TV model.
As the judges and hosts became spicier and at times pricklier over the years, the atmosphere in the tent is always of kindness. And herein lies the show's biggest selling point. Even when the challenges veer toward spectacle, there's still an underlying respect for the craft and for each other.
Recently, "GBBO" has been in the news with the announcement of Nigella Lawson as the latest addition to the roster of judges. Now, Lawson isn't a technical baker, and I feel that's exactly the point. She represents the pleasure and indulgence that baking should elicit. And I for one, can't wait to see how the show evolves with her naughty-but-nice approach.
3. Is it Cake?
It was inevitable that the lines between TV and internet culture start to blur. Shows like "Nailed It!" and "Is It Cake?" that are inspired by endlessly addictive TikTok videos somehow work. The premise of "Is It Cake?" is laughably simple and yet makes for a strangely compelling watch. Everyday objects are sliced open to reveal inner cake layers. The show leans fully into this absurd trend. As pastry chefs create hyper-realistic cakes disguised as handbags, sneakers, toilets, and even fine art, we all get sucked into spotting the fake.
Making a cake look good is tough enough. Making it structurally convincingly realistic and still edible is another level of culinary genius, in my opinion. I'm also firmly in the camp that cake should be eaten and enjoyed and not just made pretty for the sake of being pretty. So, I appreciate that taste actually matters here because when it comes to a tie between two bakers fooling the judges with their realistic creations, flavor becomes the deciding factor.
While Reddit forums love the joyful energy, host Mikey Day's over-the-top enthusiasm and slightly cringey jokes may make you wince. The contestants, on the other hand, ooze with wholesome, excitable energy that can feel disingenuous. "Is It Cake?" is definitely not serious baking television. But, then again, it never claimed to be. Switch on this entertaining, family-friendly show best enjoyed when your brain needs a break but your sweet tooth still yearns for some inspiration.
4. Crazy Delicious
If you are looking for a fever dream of a show with outrageous sets and contestants whipping up fantastical creations, then "Crazy Delicious" is the one for you. The set (and edible Garden of Eden) is surreal, the premise that the trio of judges are "gods," and a coveted Golden Apple as the final prize are simultaneously ridiculous, beautiful, and occasionally brilliant.
Viewer forums can't stop raving about the Willy Wonka nature of the set. The idea of sourcing ingredients directly from a garden (albeit a theatrical one) taps into something deeply satisfying. This is food TV as fantasy and we are here for it.
Heston Blumenthal's presence among the judges alone raises expectations. He's synonymous with boundary-pushing food, and watching him evaluate home cooks adds real credibility. Where "Crazy Delicious" stumbles is the noticeable gap between how food looks and how it tastes. As the episodes pass, one becomes unimpressed by sweet and savory being used as a desired flavor combination and the cringe factor begins to set it. Still, when the food works, it really works. "Crazy Delicious" may get on your nerves after the third or fourth consecutive episode, but you have to remind yourself to pay more attention to the imaginative visuals and standout cooking nonetheless.
5. Nadiya Bakes
Former "The Great British Bake Off" participant and winner of the 2015 season, Nadiya Hussain has carved out a warm cozy corner for herself on screen. With cookbooks, a mini travelogue, and several shows to her credit, she is lauded as a ray of sunshine in a culinary world where egos rule.
In the baking show, simply titled, "Nadiya Bakes," there is no ticking clock, no judges, and no eliminations. Instead you have Hussain with all her playfulness sharing honest tips and shareable recipes you genuinely could make at home. One of the sweetest recurring moments is how most of the episodes end. Which I feel sums up the spirit of the show. There is Hussain usually seated with a finished cake or bake and in an unguarded moment, offers a piece to a member of the filming crew. As the fourth wall drops, this small touch makes food feel real again and reminds you that baking is very much meant for sharing.
Technically speaking, the show is filled with clever moments as well. There are exquisite time-lapse oven shots that show cakes rising or puffs of billowing pastry. Apart from being beautiful to look at, they also help demystify the baking process. As Hussain explains why something works, you are also shown that good results rarely happen by accident.
In 2025, Hussain publicly revealed that after a decade of cooking shows with the BBC, the broadcaster decided not to recommission her work, which resulted in her sharing a five minute video on social media exposing the hypocrisy of the organization.
6. Nailed It!
Very few television shows have the ability to laugh at themselves. And when it comes to reality TV and cooking contests, it's usually all about the drama and the unsurmountable challenges that are overcome, just in the nick of time. "Nailed It!" on the other hand is absolutely none of these things and the audience is here for it. One Redditor pointed out how silly the show can be, but that it actually makes it good TV.
Instead of elite pastry chefs vying for the top title, here you have a group of wildly ambitious yet firmly amateur bakers who are unafraid to flaunt their chaotic and often unrecognizable efforts. And that's exactly the point. Hosts Nicole Byer and famed pastry chef, Jacques Torres, bring a special blend of unfiltered humor and culinary authority to ground the madness that ensues on set. Thanks to the self-awareness of the show, you end up not laughing at people but rather with the contestants as they struggle to recreate some very lofty baking goals.
That said, "Nailed It!" hasn't been without turbulence.In 2022, production was disrupted when crew members walked out mid-season as a result of union issues. Netflix did attempt a reboot of sorts with "The Big Nailed It! Baking Challenge," but it lacked some of the original's chaotic charm. With all the mentorship and expertise, it appeared that sometimes, too much guidance dulls the joke.
7. Baking Impossible
As TV cooking and baking shows continue to grow wilder and more inventive, it's no surprise that shows like "Baking Impossible" exists. You can almost imagine the TV executives pitching this idea with glee: baking with ... ta-da ... drumroll please ... engineering! Self-proclaimed "bakineer" (and probably the only one of his kind), Andrew Smyth helms this show and guides the nine teams as they struggle to bring their complex plans into edible reality. From delicious boats that need to be remote controlled down a stream and taste good to a series of increasingly elaborate, physics-defying creations. With every episode, the challenges continue to get whackier and more impossible.
The real question, of course, is whether the contestants can step up to the plate and pull off these fantastical plans. It soon becomes apparent that only some of them can. Bringing together a group of bakers and engineers for a reality TV competition is no small feat. And some of the contestants are very obviously out of their league. But for the ones who manage to survive, the results are genuinely impressive.
Watching as they test, problem-solve, and rebuild is sure to enchant adults and kids alike. While "Baking Impossible" may sound farfetched, everyone seems to be having fun — the audience included. And with a $100,000 prize at stake, the final team standing is definitely worth the watch.
8. The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell
You either love Christine McConnell's show or you hate it. There is no in-between. I, for one, love its dark sense of humor and whimsical spectacle. The vibe is distinctly Tim Burton-esque with the imaginative puppetry and elaborate set design. In fact, I would go so far as to say, that "The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell" is pretty much a TV genre of its own.
As McConnell creates her wonderful desserts and themed treats, you are introduced to characters that run amok. From a raccoon housemate to a mummy cat, the focus of the show is as much on storytelling as it is on baking technique. Amidst the antics of her puppet companions, McConnell's calm presence is what holds the show together. As she placidly bakes through increasingly difficult challenges, she also offers guidance and practical tips while making the process magical to watch. The show emphasizes attention to detail and imaginative thinking, appealing to DIY enthusiasts and bakers who prefer freewheeling it rather than following rigid rules and recipes. Most praise for the show highlights its originality and humor. The series unapologetically encourages individuality and creativity and inspires viewers to embrace their own quirks.
9. Chef's Table: Pastry
It would be remiss of me to list out the sweetest baking shows on TV and not mention Netflix's "Chef's Table: Pastry." But, including it comes with a necessary caveat. Yes, "Chef's Table" produces spectacular looking TV. And yes, as with previous seasons, it offers intimate glimpses into the lives and processes of some of the most influential culinary figures of our time. But, the show's sheer disregard for gender balance is hard to ignore, and in this season, particularly glaring.
So while you have Christina Tosi's whimsical Milk Bar creations, Jordi Roca's nature-inspired compositions, and Corrado Assenza's centuries-old Sicilian gelato tradition, you also have Tosi framed largely in domestic or nostalgic settings, baking in her family kitchen while her male counterparts are portrayed with global recognition and awards highlighted. Sure, Tosi has had her career ups and downs, but this focus reveals a persistent gender imbalance in representation.
That said, the cinematography like all other "Chef's Table" seasons remains impeccable. The close-ups of intricate desserts create a sensory feast that few food shows can match. For fans of pastry and haute food documentaries, the show is a masterclass in visual storytelling and culinary craft. However, one just wishes that the show's producers would listen to the growing chorus of criticism and allow the series to finally reflect the world of pastry as it truly exists today.