No One Can Ever Watch The Oldest Televised Cooking Show Again

Nowadays, there are scores of truly wild baking shows on Netflix and other streaming services, but it wasn't always that way. In the earliest days of television, there was only one cooking show around, and it was called "Cook's Night Out." By comparison to modern cooking shows, it was very simple, but it was so popular that it paved the way for shows like "Is It Cake?" and "Hell's Kitchen."

In 1937, the BBC signed off on a small segment about cooking, scheduled to air in the late evening at 9:25 p.m. For this segment, the network called upon Xavier Marcel Boulestin, a French chef and restaurateur who was well known for both his writing and celebrity status in London. For 15 minutes on January 21, Boulestin demonstrated one simple dish, showing viewers how to properly prepare an omelet — a dish that could be eaten on its own or as part of a five-course dinner. At this time, learning to cook had been reserved for cookbooks and radio. Seeing Boulestin on screens cracking eggs was instantly popular, and the series continued for four more episodes where Boulestin went on to prepare a salad, filet de sole Murat, escalope de veau Choisy, and crêpes flambées.

We still have photos from the filming of the full series and its original television listing, but unfortunately, that's about all. The world's first cooking show is considered a piece of lost media, and unlike some others within this category, it will never be found since it aired live — not recorded. Luckily, the show's legacy lives on, as does that of its host, X. Marcel Boulestin.