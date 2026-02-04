Wendy's Is Debuting Its New Baconator Chili — But Here's The Catch

Wendy's chili has gained something of a cult following over the years, as it's a fairly unique fast food offering. Wendy's does use leftover hamburger meat in its chili, but fans of the menu item say it cuts down food waste and still tastes amazing. It's not always a good idea to change something that already works, but Wendy's has decided to do something new with its chili. Starting in February, grocery store shelves nationwide will be graced with cans of Baconator Chili which includes beans, beef, and tasty bacon. As you might have guessed, it's inspired by the famous Baconator burger, which also has somewhat of a cult following.

This chili has a lot going for it beyond just carrying the illustrious Baconator name. It's easy to prepare, for one. Wendy's describes it as a quick, convenient meal with a hearty taste and a whopping 31 grams of protein per serving that's suited for dinner or lunch. Those lucky few who have tried it already have left good reviews. Its rating sits at an admirable 4.9 stars out of 5 on Walmart's website (with only nine reviews).

As with many good things, however, there's a catch. This chili isn't available in restaurants, and there's no sign anywhere of it showing up soon. Instead, the Baconator Chili will only be accessible in canned form. It's heading to Walmart and other major grocery store chains as well as select online retailers in 15-ounce cans. This has some Wendy's faithful calling for the fast food eatery to start offering it on its menu, with influencer Markie Devo saying, "What!! They need to sell this at Wendy's now!!"