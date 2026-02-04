Wendy's Is Debuting Its New Baconator Chili — But Here's The Catch
Wendy's chili has gained something of a cult following over the years, as it's a fairly unique fast food offering. Wendy's does use leftover hamburger meat in its chili, but fans of the menu item say it cuts down food waste and still tastes amazing. It's not always a good idea to change something that already works, but Wendy's has decided to do something new with its chili. Starting in February, grocery store shelves nationwide will be graced with cans of Baconator Chili which includes beans, beef, and tasty bacon. As you might have guessed, it's inspired by the famous Baconator burger, which also has somewhat of a cult following.
This chili has a lot going for it beyond just carrying the illustrious Baconator name. It's easy to prepare, for one. Wendy's describes it as a quick, convenient meal with a hearty taste and a whopping 31 grams of protein per serving that's suited for dinner or lunch. Those lucky few who have tried it already have left good reviews. Its rating sits at an admirable 4.9 stars out of 5 on Walmart's website (with only nine reviews).
As with many good things, however, there's a catch. This chili isn't available in restaurants, and there's no sign anywhere of it showing up soon. Instead, the Baconator Chili will only be accessible in canned form. It's heading to Walmart and other major grocery store chains as well as select online retailers in 15-ounce cans. This has some Wendy's faithful calling for the fast food eatery to start offering it on its menu, with influencer Markie Devo saying, "What!! They need to sell this at Wendy's now!!"
Fans are excited for Wendy's Baconator Chili
Chili fanatics aren't the only ones getting hyped up about this newest Wendy's drop. Before this, Wendy's was selling two other canned chili varieties in stores, one with beans and one without. While some have complained about the high price tag, many people say the non-Baconator Wendy's chili is high quality and ranks up there as one of the best canned chilis you can buy. Given that the chili already in grocery stores has gained so much love, it's no wonder this new release is getting some serious attention.
Upon finding out Baconator Chili is now available, one person on Facebook simply said, "Wow! You're bacon me crazy Wendy!" Another excited customer was a little more emphatic, saying, "Sweet baby Jesus, we thank you with your golden curly hair for this bountiful meal of Wendy's Baconator Chili." All over social media, people have expressed curiosity and desire for this new offering, so you should expect to see some online reviews and posts about it in the coming weeks.
If you're curious, look for the new Baconator Chili in major supermarkets near you, particularly in Walmarts nationwide. Like the other Wendy's chili that went to grocery stores, it carries a higher price tag than most other brands at over $4.50 per can. If you're just dying to try it while at a Wendy's restaurant, you could simply ask them to add bacon to your cup of chili. But for now, canned is the only way to try legit Baconator Chili.