The Red Flag That Should Send You Running Out Of A Coffee Shop, According To A Former Barista
I worked as a Starbucks barista for three years during college. So, as you can imagine, I developed a little bit of a caffeine addiction — iced coffee specifically has a hold on me year-round. However, another downside of having worked at the second biggest restaurant on earth is that I not only know how the drinks are supposed to be made, but also if they are prepared incorrectly. This unfortunately makes me somewhat of a difficult customer because if my drink is wrong, I will ask for it to be remade. One coffee shop red flag that will prompt me to request a remake is when espresso shots sit for too long before being put in the drink.
Something I learned during training was that if espresso shots sit for too long after being pulled, they can "die," which is probably why Starbucks has a four-minute rule for how long the customer should have to wait for their drink after ordering. An espresso shot dying means that it has been exposed to air for too long, causing its flavors to change.
There are three main factors involved in an espresso dying: oxidation, crema (foamed coffee oils) degradation, and temperature loss. An espresso shot cooling for too long causes the chlorogenic acid to degrade into quinic acid, increasing its bitterness. However, there are differing opinions on how long it takes for an espresso shot to die. Starbucks says it's as quick as 10 seconds, but others say a few minutes.
How to spot this coffee shop red flag and what to do
There are a couple of different ways for customers to tell if an espresso shot has died. The first is based on how the shot or shots look. When an espresso shot is first pulled, it has three distinct layers: the body, heart, and crema. These layers will disappear and be replaced with a liquid that looks dark — almost black — If it has sat for too long. There have been many times while waiting for my drink that I have actively watched an espresso shot change color from sitting for too long.
Another indicator that an espresso shot has died is if it has that unpleasant, bitter flavor. In my opinion, when dead espresso shots are used to make a drink, they change the flavor profile of the beverage and make it not as enjoyable.
If you are waiting for your drink to be made at a coffee shop and notice the espresso shots were sitting for a while, don't be afraid to ask the barista to remake it. Since opinions on how long it takes for espresso shots to die vary, I recommend tasting the drink before asking for a new one to see if you notice a negative change in the flavor. However, if the flavor is off, then request the remake because you deserve to get the drink you paid for.