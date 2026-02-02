The Red Flag That Made Me Walk Out Of A Restaurant As A Former Server

Among the many ridiculous things former New York City mayor Eric Adams has said (such as equating cheese to heroin), one stood out to me as extra annoying. Toward the end of his tenure, he took a jab at his myriad critics with a taunt: "Our haters will be our waiters." Yes, in one fell swoop he both dismissed legitimate, reasonable assessments of his shoddy mayoral performance and demeaned the good people in the service industry. What did they ever do to you, ex-mayor? Besides provide you with, you know, service.

I was a waiter. I don't miss it, but I valued the job for the flexibility and security it gave me. On top of that, I come from generations of restaurant owners, managers, cooks, and, yes, servers. So, even though I no longer run food, balance trays, crumb tables, and screw up dessert orders, the job has never really left me. This especially comes to the fore when I walk into a restaurant as a patron.

My eye naturally (and amiably) analyzes the front-of-house staff upon entrance: Are they cheery? Smug? Just over it? Are they chatty? Irked by the manager? Robotic? Colorful? Call it empathy through common experience, if you will. With that said, there is a big red flag for me in regards to a particular service failing. This one I can see from a customer's point-of-view as being massively frustrating. So much so that –- when it's especially egregious –- it makes me want to get up and walk on out.