What Anthony Bourdain Really Thought About Cooking Competition Shows

Though he spent roughly two decades on our TV screens, Anthony Bourdain wasn't always traveling the world in search of unique cuisines. He was also a classically trained chef who worked at numerous restaurants, much of which he wrote about in his bestselling memoir, "Kitchen Confidential." Both of these experiences gave him insight into how food-related TV shows were structured. And, during an "Ask Me Anything" thread he led on Reddit nine years ago, one Redditor asked what he thought about cooking competition shows, namely Bravo's "Top Chef."

While Bourdain said, "I never thought of cooking as a competitive sport," he did find cooking competition shows entertaining. He particularly enjoyed watching "Chopped" and "MasterChef Junior" with his daughter, Ariane. But Bourdain also appeared to find fault with the emotional drama that is often an element of cooking competition shows.

"I have mixed emotions about [cooking competition shows]," he wrote in the Reddit thread. "I think a lot of these shows, on one hand, have been good for the industry. On the other hand, they've created an entire species of cook, who really [don't] want to work in a restaurant; they just want to be on TV."