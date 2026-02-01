The Only Ginger Ale You Should Be Using For A True Boston Cooler

If you've never had a Boston cooler, don't go looking for one in Boston. Despite the name, this is a drink that was born in the Motor City, Detroit, and is as much a part of the city's food traditions as the signature Detroit-style pizza. If you've never tried a Boston cooler, it's essentially a carbonated milkshake, made by blending ginger ale with vanilla ice cream. However, for a true recipe, don't reach for any old ginger ale. To make the drink in proper Detroit fashion, you'll need to use Vernors, the Detroit-born ginger ale that makes an authenic Boston cooler so delicious.

Boston coolers only need two ingredients — Vernors and ice cream — but it's how you combine them that makes the drink unique. Unlike most ice cream soda drinks, which are floats with ice cream on top of the soda, a Boston cooler is a blended drink, which gives it a more uniform texture and also allows the distinctively spicy flavor of the Vernors to blend seamlessly with the sweet, creamy ice cream. While the classic drink is non-alcoholic, you can also make a boozy version by blending in vodka, whiskey, or even a bit of ginger liqueur.