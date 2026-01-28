Bill Clinton's 'Scary' Appetite Kept White House Kitchen Staff On Their Toes

It's been over 30 years since William Jefferson Clinton was sworn in as the 42nd president, but we still have fond memories of his food preferences from his time in office. How could we not, when he loved Hot Springs' McClard's Bar-B-Q restaurant so much that he had the Arkansas barbecue served aboard Air Force One? And, just like his fellow Southerner Elvis Presley, he enjoyed a sweet peanut butter and banana sandwich every now and then. Clinton was also so well-known for his love of McDonald's that "Saturday Night Live" once did a skit about it. The White House kitchen staff, however, wasn't charmed by Clinton's hearty appetite.

Former White House chef Roland Mesnier characterized it as "scary" (via Washingtonian). He revealed that Clinton could eat half a dozen pork chops at a time, which meant the kitchen staff "had to be ready" at any moment. He also recalled the former POTUS once devoured half a strawberry cake in a single sitting and was very upset when the rest of the cake was no longer available the next day. (The kitchen staff joked that then-VP Al Gore was to blame.)

Another former White House chef, John Moeller, shared that some of the dishes in heavy rotation for the Clintons included salmon, snapper, and what he described to Page Six as a "pretty healthy" chicken pot pie. For special occasions, they might indulge in a rack of lamb, as it was a favorite dish of both Bill and Hillary Clinton. Though Bill famously enjoyed cheeseburgers, the kitchen staff never made that for him, which might have been a blessing in disguise.