When To Add An Egg To Ramen For The Perfect Consistency
Hot, salty, and delicious, ramen is the perfect winter comfort food. The dish warms up your body, and you can put together a bowl fairly easily, even on cold nights when you don't feel like doing anything except snuggling under a blanket. While it's difficult to make bad ramen, there are many ways to upgrade your noodle dish to make it even tastier. One of the simplest methods is to add a soft-boiled egg. As Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen, explains, "A soft-boiled egg with a jammy center adds richness without overpowering the broth."
Include this ingredient by poaching the egg directly in the broth after the noodles are cooked. Gentile advises, "Lower the heat so the broth is gently simmering, not boiling. Stir the broth once to create a soft swirl, then slide the egg in carefully. Let it cook undisturbed for about two to three minutes until the whites set." While this is happening, the chef suggests pushing the noodles to the side to give the egg a bit of space. "Crowding causes the egg to snag and tear. You want calm broth and room for the egg to set cleanly."
It's important to be patient. Don't take the egg out too soon, or it might be too runny. Instead, Gentile recommends making sure that the whites are fully set, then using a slotted spoon to gently lift it while serving. "If needed, serve the egg on top rather than stirring it in," she states.
Other ways to add eggs to ramen
Following Maricel Gentile's poached egg method will give you a perfect ramen egg. But if you're in the mood to change things up a bit, the chef also recommends trying onsen tamago. This silky soft egg is often served at onsen (Japanese hot springs), and works well with a hot bowl of ramen.
"For onsen-style eggs, you add the egg at the very end, once the broth is hot but no longer boiling. The gentle heat cooks the whites just enough while keeping the yolk creamy. Boiling liquid is too aggressive and will tighten the egg," Gentile instructs. The author of Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook believes this style of eggs works with ramen because it gives the soup a custardy texture. "Both [soft-boiled eggs and onsen tamago] complement ramen because they add body and silkiness rather than firmness," she says.
Of course, there are a variety of other ways to add eggs to ramen. Some people swear by the unorthodox method of cracking the egg open and letting it cook in the broth after turning off the heat. (Confession: I'm "some people.") That said, both of Gentile's ramen egg techniques are perfect for those looking to keep to more traditional Japanese methods.