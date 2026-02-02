When To Add An Egg To Ramen For The Perfect Consistency

Hot, salty, and delicious, ramen is the perfect winter comfort food. The dish warms up your body, and you can put together a bowl fairly easily, even on cold nights when you don't feel like doing anything except snuggling under a blanket. While it's difficult to make bad ramen, there are many ways to upgrade your noodle dish to make it even tastier. One of the simplest methods is to add a soft-boiled egg. As Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen, explains, "A soft-boiled egg with a jammy center adds richness without overpowering the broth."

Include this ingredient by poaching the egg directly in the broth after the noodles are cooked. Gentile advises, "Lower the heat so the broth is gently simmering, not boiling. Stir the broth once to create a soft swirl, then slide the egg in carefully. Let it cook undisturbed for about two to three minutes until the whites set." While this is happening, the chef suggests pushing the noodles to the side to give the egg a bit of space. "Crowding causes the egg to snag and tear. You want calm broth and room for the egg to set cleanly."

It's important to be patient. Don't take the egg out too soon, or it might be too runny. Instead, Gentile recommends making sure that the whites are fully set, then using a slotted spoon to gently lift it while serving. "If needed, serve the egg on top rather than stirring it in," she states.