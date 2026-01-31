The Tastiest Catfish Always Starts With This Step

Catfish can be a delicious delicacy when grilled, sauteed, barbecued, or fried. Fried catfish in particular is a Southern tradition and one of the best comfort foods in the world, especially with crunchy breading. However, catfish sometimes have a funky odor or flavor that some people describe as tasting like dirt. Luckily, many Southerners who enjoy frying this fish will be the first to tell you that there's an easy solution to this. Buttermilk brining has been a marinating staple for many families going back generations, and the results are hard to argue with.

The method for brining catfish in buttermilk is incredibly straightforward. First, place buttermilk in a bowl and mix in seasonings such as paprika, salt, spice blends, or even hot sauce. Your next step is to place the rinsed and dried fillets directly into the buttermilk in a bowl or ziplock bag. At this point, you can let the fish brine in the fridge for as little as 30 minutes, or even overnight if you prefer your fish extra tender. Remove the fish and pat it dry, then continue preparing using whatever style you prefer.

If you're skeptical, there's actually science to back up why this buttermilk brining trick works. As far as odor, the proteins in buttermilk bind with different compounds that can cause that fishy smell. When the fish is removed from the milk, the muddy, fishy odor gets left behind, and the fish should taste fresh and sweet.