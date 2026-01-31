The Tastiest Catfish Always Starts With This Step
Catfish can be a delicious delicacy when grilled, sauteed, barbecued, or fried. Fried catfish in particular is a Southern tradition and one of the best comfort foods in the world, especially with crunchy breading. However, catfish sometimes have a funky odor or flavor that some people describe as tasting like dirt. Luckily, many Southerners who enjoy frying this fish will be the first to tell you that there's an easy solution to this. Buttermilk brining has been a marinating staple for many families going back generations, and the results are hard to argue with.
The method for brining catfish in buttermilk is incredibly straightforward. First, place buttermilk in a bowl and mix in seasonings such as paprika, salt, spice blends, or even hot sauce. Your next step is to place the rinsed and dried fillets directly into the buttermilk in a bowl or ziplock bag. At this point, you can let the fish brine in the fridge for as little as 30 minutes, or even overnight if you prefer your fish extra tender. Remove the fish and pat it dry, then continue preparing using whatever style you prefer.
If you're skeptical, there's actually science to back up why this buttermilk brining trick works. As far as odor, the proteins in buttermilk bind with different compounds that can cause that fishy smell. When the fish is removed from the milk, the muddy, fishy odor gets left behind, and the fish should taste fresh and sweet.
Why you should never skip the brining
The other reason this brine is important has to do with lactic acid that forms from bacteria feeding on fat, such as that in buttermilk. This acid breaks down muscle fiber to make the fish more tender during marination. The brine also traps in moisture, keeping the fish juicy.
Because of this, buttermilk works well as a brine for non-fish ingredients as well. Many fried chicken and beef recipes call for buttermilk marinades. Even your chicken nuggets need a buttermilk brine in order to be at their most tender and juicy. For catfish, however, it's a little more necessary because of the odor and muddy taste. So, next time you're considering frying up some catfish, or even just poaching some, start with a carton of buttermilk. The mild flavor also means your spice blend and breading can really shine, without losing the unique texture and richness of the fish.
If you don't have any buttermilk, you can make your own substitute using milk and lemon. Just make sure whatever you use is whole milk, as the fat is part of the secret to great fried fish. Another substitute for buttermilk is mixing water with either yogurt or sour cream, as they contain lactic acid, just like buttermilk.