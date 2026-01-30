20 Best Valentine's Day Gift Boxes Of 2026 For The Foodie In Your Life
Winter chills and love are in the air as February approaches and brings with it the perfect opportunity to tell people that you care about them. In these contemporary times, Valentine's Day is more than just a day of romance; it's a reason to share connections and brighten a person's day by making them feel seen and appreciated. If you've got a special someone in your life who happens to be a foodie, there's a whole variety of gift options that could be perfect for them.
Whether they fancy more traditional Valentine's Day gifts like chocolate, or have an affinity for coffee or tea, you can rest assured there's a gift box with their name on it. Before you drive to the store or go down the rabbit hole that is shopping online, take a look at this list because it's likely you'll find exactly what you're looking for. You never know, you might even find a little something to show yourself some love, too.
Grillo's Pickle Bouquet Kit
When searching for the best Valentine's Day food gift that isn't chocolate, look no further than a pickle bouquet from Grillo's Pickles. You can gift your loved one this coveted snack by purchasing the Pickle Bouquet DIY kit, available starting on January 28th. The kit comes with a pickle vase, a coupon for a large jar of Grillo's Pickles from a local grocery store, a foam base, tissue paper, wooden skewers to lovingly impale the pickles, a card holder and custom card, and some floral filler. You can also add your own creative flair with olives, cheese, or more flowers to make it the most unique and delicious gift possible.
Purchase your own Pickle Bouquet Kit at Grillos.com for $35.
Besties Heart
Don't forget to spread the love to your bestie(s) this Valentine's Day. The Besties Heart from See's Candies is the perfect way to remind your pals how special they are. The gift box is a classic cracked heart shape that sticks together with the help of magnets to spell out "Best Friends." Inside each of the two halves are 12 pieces of chocolate with flavors ranging from milk butterscotch square to Milk Bordeaux, milk molasses chips, Dark Scotchmallow, Dark Butterchew, dark caramel pattie, milk gold foil hearts, and dark pink foil hearts. Give your friend both pieces of the heart, or keep half for yourself to enjoy.
Purchase the Besties Heart for $35 from Sees.com.
Valentine's Day Bakery Tray
Have the whole bakery delivered to your valentine this year with the Valentine's Day Bakery Tray from Harry and David. A scrumptious treat (or several) is a great way to say you care. This gift comes with a plethora of goods, including heart-shaped New York-style cheesecake, chocolate decadence cake, chocolate chip cookies, a variety of shortbread cookies, and raspberry galettes, all packed neatly in a basket-woven tray fit for a comfortable day indoors or a picnic in the park.
Purchase the Valentine's Day Bakery Tray for $119.99 at HarryandDavid.com.
A24 Movie Chocolate Gift Set
When pondering edible Valentine's Day gifts that don't suck, do not forget about the cinephile in your life. The Movie Chocolate Gift Set from A24 is almost too awesome to break into. But the delicious flavors of fizzy fountain soda, popcorn and candy, and salty peanut crunch will quickly put an end to any hesitation. Just enjoy it during movie night, and you've got the perfect recipe for a happy Valentine's Day.
Purchase the Movie Chocolate Gift Set from shop.A24films.com for $33.
American Road Trip Whiskey Tasting Box
Wine tastings are great, but some prefer staying put at home. The American Road Trip whiskey tasting gift set from Flaviar is one way to take your valentine on a cross-country adventure without leaving the house. Each gift box contains three different spirits: a 1928 rye whiskey from Bhakta Spirits, a 10-year bourbon whiskey from Tincup, and Lost Horse Whiskey from Joshua Tree Distilling Co. One whiskey may just be their new favorite.
Purchase the American Road Trip whiskey tasting gift set from Flaviar.com for $46.99.
Get Dump'd Trio Starter Bundle
Getting dumped for Valentine's Day isn't always a bad thing. At least, not when it's in the form of the Get Dump'd Trio Starter Bundle from Dump'd Dumplings. In this bundle of classic Dump'd flavors, you'll find pork soup dumplings, buffalo garlic chicken dumplings, and cheeseburger dumplings all waiting for you and your valentine to devour them shamelessly. You can either steam or pan-fry the dumplings, but either way, prepare for getting Dump'd to be your new favorite V-Day memory.
Purchase the Get Dump'd Trio Starter Bundle for $112.48 from DumpdDumplings.com.
Mix and Match Valentine's Day Bakery Gift
Lend some love to the highly underrated breakfast date (or breakfast for dinner, for that matter) with a Mix and Match Valentine's Day Bakery Gift from Wolferman's Bakery. For this gift box, you get to select six of the recipient's favorite breakfast bakery items, like bagels, scones, English muffins, sweet rolls, loaf cakes, and Belgian waffles. The treats will then be wrapped up and delivered in themed packaging that's sure to make someone's day.
Purchase the Mix and Match Valentine's Day Bakery Gift from Wolfermans.com for $54.99.
Taste the PNW Gift Set
If you can't take your valentine for a hike in the Pacific Northwest, the next best thing is to bring a bit of the Pacific Northwest to them with the Taste The PNW gift set from Maeve Chocolate. This gift set is perfect for chocolate lovers, bringing the best flavors of the PNW to life with bars like the café latte crunch, salted toffee crackle, peanut butter roast, Pike Place espresso, San Juan salted toffee, Rainier cherry, nuts for fruit truffle, and a Sounds of Seattle gift box filled with smaller, yet just as tasty treats.
Purchase the Taste the PNW gift set from Maevechocolate.com for $75.
Candlelight Dinner Gift Box
Avoid the chaos of finding dinner reservations for Valentine's Day and enjoy a romantic night at home, or wherever you're cooking, with a Candlelight Dinner Gift Box from Terlato Kitchen. This dinner kit includes one jar of vodka sauce, Rustichella d'Abruzzo penne, a box of Thomas Keller dark chocolate for a sweet treat, and a scented Sanford candle that will make wherever you are your new favorite restaurant. The best part is, you don't even have to leave the house to make this date memorable.
Purchase the Candlelight Dinner Gift Box from TerlatoKitchen.com for $85.
Snoopy's Pizza Night Gift Set
For the pizza chef in your life, or the Peanuts fan, the Snoopy's Pizza Night Gift Set is a gift as unique as they are. This gift set includes jalapeño and herb-infused pizza oil, olive oil made with Arbosana and Koroneiki olives, balsamic vinegar fermented with California Zinfandel grapes and blackberries, and a gold-brushed stainless steel spout. Each bottle is decorated in true Snoopy fashion, and they're all packaged in a Snoopy pizza box.
Purchase the Snoopy's Pizza Night Gift Set from Brightland.co for $110.
Valentine's Classic Cheese and Charcuterie Board
At this point, it might be safe to say that charcuterie boards are ideal for nearly any occasion. You won't go wrong with a premade Valentine's Classic Cheese and Charcuterie Board from Boarderie. Choose the size of your board based on the number of servings you'd like, have it delivered nationwide, and it will show up chilled and assembled with meats, cheeses, crackers, and more for your perfect Valentine's Day.
Purchase the Valentine's Classic Cheese and Charcuterie Board from Boarderie.com starting at $139.
I Heart You Gift Crate
Give a gift you know won't end up in a landfill because it will likely last decades. The I Heart You Gift Crate from Williams Sonoma is exactly that. The crate includes a dish towel, heart candy lollipops, strawberry heart bark, and a heart-shaped cast-iron skillet by Lodge. The recipient will be using this skillet and thinking of you even after the Valentine's candy is long gone.
Purchase the I Heart You Gift Crate from Williams-Sonoma.com for $109.95.
The Valentine's Day Coffee Send
Flowers and chocolate are nice, but starting Valentine's Day off on the right foot with flowers and coffee is even better. With the Valentine's Day Coffee Send gift box, you can start your loved one's day right with either roses or calla lilies and a bag of Brooklyn Blend from Partners Coffee. The set also includes a coffee scoop, bag clip, and a classic diner mug, so your valentine can enjoy this gift even after the holiday. The gift box is available to order between February 10 and February 14 while supplies last.
Purchase the Valentine's Day Coffee Send from FreshSends.com for $146.
Lover's Leap Teapot Gift Set
Let your favorite tea drinker know that they're your perfect cup of tea with the Lover's Leap Teapot gift set from Steven Smith Teamaker. The Lover's Leap black tea is a blend of various ingredients, like rose petals, chamomile, and bergamot, that can steep in the included porcelain Smith teapot. This gift set will make your valentine want to cozy up with their favorite romance novel every time they brew a cup of Lover's Leap.
Purchase the Lover's Leap Teapot gift set from SmithTea.com for $59.49 (originally $69.99).
Perfect Pair Mugs
We all know someone who's always on the hunt for another mug to add to their collection. The Perfect Pair Mugs set comes with not one, but two mugs worthy of any collection. The best part is that you and your valentine can spend time together painting the mugs however you please with the included supplies. When you're done decorating, the two heart-shaped mugs fit perfectly together like the perfect pair they are.
Purchase the Perfect Pair Mugs set from GetPottd.com for $64 (originally $74).
Ultimate Player One Coffee Sampler Pack
Often, the coffee lover and the gamer are the same person. Help keep your valentine fueled with a selection of either ground coffee or whole beans from the Ultimate Player One Coffee Sampler Pack from Player One Coffee. It includes four 12-ounce bags or 5-pound bags of the brand's various coffee blends: Insomniac, Leeroy Jenkins, God's Gift, and Omen.
Purchase the Ultimate Player One Coffee Sampler Pack from PlayerOneCoffee.com starting at $65.
The Sea Never Says Goodbye Chocolate Box
For those who are fond of tales about lovers lost at sea, The Sea Never Says Goodbye Chocolate Box from Vegan Treats' Fatally Yours Lighthouse Collection is more than just delicious chocolates — it's a work of art. Handmade in Pennsylvania, each piece of candy, whether it's the sea salted caramel or the toasted hazelnut praline, is beautifully designed and shaped to fit the seafaring theme. You won't even need to wrap this gift box either, as the art on the heart-shaped box is a treasure that begs to be appreciated.
Purchase The Sea Never Says Goodbye Chocolate Box from shop.VeganTreats.com for $99.95.
A Yum Box filled with snacks
Take your valentine on an epic snack adventure with a box of treats in a Yum Box from Universal Yums. Universal Yums lets you try snacks from a variety of countries, so you can build a box based on a country that best suits your loved one. You can select the recipient of the box — a significant other, family member, or someone else — and choose what size Yum Box to send them. If you're lucky, they may even share.
Purchase a Yum Box from UniversalYums.com starting at $18.
Celebrate gift set containing entertaining essentials
Prepare for an evening of fine dining with the Celebrate gift set from The Olive Press. This gift set comes with the essentials — basil olive oil, fig balsamic vinegar, olive oil roasted almonds, kalamata olive tapenade, and artichoke lemon tapenade. Pick up some focaccia bread or baguettes and a bottle of wine for a Valentine's evening filled with flavor and elegance that won't be forgotten.
Purchase the Celebrate gift set from TheOlivePress.com for $95.
A bottle of Lost Poet Wine
Around Valentine's Day, the number of heart-shaped foods you can order is astounding. However, don't get too caught up in the food and forget the drink. Poetry and love go hand in hand, and a bottle of Lost Poet Wine from Atticus will surely send the message to your valentine this year. Lost Poet's red is a blend of merlot, cab sauv, and petite sirah and has notes of vanilla, fruits, and herbs. The rosé has notes of rose, watermelon, citrus, and strawberry. Pair either wine with a candlelit dinner and some poetry for the ultimate romance package.
Purchase the Lost Poet red or Lost Poet rosé from Target.com for $14.99.