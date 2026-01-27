The Trader Joe's Pizza Spread That Customers Can't Get Enough Of

Certain Trader Joe's items have a tendency to whip the internet into a frenzy. Such is the case, aptly, with their recent addition of a new whipped cream cheese. Called the "Everything But The Pizza Whipped Cream Cheese Spread," this condiment boasts bold sun-dried tomato, garlic, and herbal flavors. Before you wrinkle your nose in doubt, keep in mind that it's been getting rave reviews from both foodies and common customers alike. The feverish love for this item has caused it to be a Trader Joe's product that people buy every time. After all, who doesn't love pizza?

If you still have doubts, you need only glance at Reddit to see how much fervor this cream cheese is getting. One Redditor says, "This is SOOOO good that sometimes I just eat it by the spoonful." Another Reddit user sheepishly said, "I don't want to admit how quickly I consumed a container of this. It was really good with pita chips." While a few customers say it's pretty salty or intense, the reception has been overwhelmingly positive on social media.

At merely $2.79 per 8-ounce tub, which is comparable to or even less than other major cream cheese brands, it's easy to see why some shoppers are picking up multiple tubs at one time. This new offering is so popular that it may sell out at certain stores, demonstrating why it pays to shop at different Trader Joe's locations. It's also listed on the Trader Joe's site as a limited-time product, making it an all-the-more sought-after commodity.