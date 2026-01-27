The Trader Joe's Pizza Spread That Customers Can't Get Enough Of
Certain Trader Joe's items have a tendency to whip the internet into a frenzy. Such is the case, aptly, with their recent addition of a new whipped cream cheese. Called the "Everything But The Pizza Whipped Cream Cheese Spread," this condiment boasts bold sun-dried tomato, garlic, and herbal flavors. Before you wrinkle your nose in doubt, keep in mind that it's been getting rave reviews from both foodies and common customers alike. The feverish love for this item has caused it to be a Trader Joe's product that people buy every time. After all, who doesn't love pizza?
If you still have doubts, you need only glance at Reddit to see how much fervor this cream cheese is getting. One Redditor says, "This is SOOOO good that sometimes I just eat it by the spoonful." Another Reddit user sheepishly said, "I don't want to admit how quickly I consumed a container of this. It was really good with pita chips." While a few customers say it's pretty salty or intense, the reception has been overwhelmingly positive on social media.
At merely $2.79 per 8-ounce tub, which is comparable to or even less than other major cream cheese brands, it's easy to see why some shoppers are picking up multiple tubs at one time. This new offering is so popular that it may sell out at certain stores, demonstrating why it pays to shop at different Trader Joe's locations. It's also listed on the Trader Joe's site as a limited-time product, making it an all-the-more sought-after commodity.
What makes this craveable spread so amazing
Part of why this cream cheese is doing serious numbers online is that it's oddly versatile. Think of times you could use cream cheese as a savory ingredient, and consider using this instead. Creamy pasta sauces, veggie dips, stuffed chicken, and more all go well with a bit of pizza flair. There are already recipes out there for cream cheese-based pizza dip for crackers and bread, so substituting this spread in place of regular cream cheese just punches the taste up a notch. It's even a delicious enough sauce to put on pizza if you want to make the flavors really pop. Of course, it's good on bagels, too, making it a binge-worthy snack. As one Reddit user puts it, "that cream cheese spread feels like it should come with a warning label for how addictive it is."
Another factor is that it takes the guesswork out of creating pizza flavoring yourself. While it makes pizza bagels easy, creating pizza-flavored cream cheese from scratch is no small task — you'd need to make tomato sauce, chop garlic, and infuse herbs. Some pizza spread recipes call for eight or more ingredients and take 10 minutes to concoct. With this version, you can simply open it and spread it on whatever you'd like. Since you're already at the store, consider picking up gluten-free Trader Joe's Crispbreads – recommended for serving with seasoned cream cheese.