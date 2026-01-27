The Reddit Banana Peeling Civil War That Has Us Questioning Everything

There are many ways to open a delicious banana, but, according to tens of thousands of Redditors, only one is correct; problem is, those Redditors can't seem to agree which one it is. This divisiveness over something so seemingly trivial has evoked impassioned arguments between banana lovers online, and one Redditor may be correct in saying the thread "is going to start a civil war."

The thread is split between people who open bananas from side "A" (the stem end) and side "B" (the bottom, or blossom, end). Those in favor of "A," which includes the original poster, cite enjoyment from hearing the crispy break of the stem's "seal" and call those who open bananas from the bottom "savages." Conversely, those in favor of "B" claim this is the most natural way to do it because it's the way monkeys open bananas. Further, they argue this technique is cleaner than the former and that you can later use the stem as a handle to hold the banana while you eat it.

In my opinion, any way that works for you is the right way; making the "correct" answer subjective, so long as you're able to eat the banana. Bananas are loaded with nutrients like potassium, magnesium, several B vitamins, and vitamin C, proving that any banana consumer is a winner. If I was to choose a side, I would say the "B" team takes the crown, which surprises me as a lifelong stem-end peeler. The Reddit thread highlights how stubborn we can be and how routine rituals can make us fervently stuck in our ways — even when strong opposing evidence is presented.