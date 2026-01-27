The Reddit Banana Peeling Civil War That Has Us Questioning Everything
There are many ways to open a delicious banana, but, according to tens of thousands of Redditors, only one is correct; problem is, those Redditors can't seem to agree which one it is. This divisiveness over something so seemingly trivial has evoked impassioned arguments between banana lovers online, and one Redditor may be correct in saying the thread "is going to start a civil war."
The thread is split between people who open bananas from side "A" (the stem end) and side "B" (the bottom, or blossom, end). Those in favor of "A," which includes the original poster, cite enjoyment from hearing the crispy break of the stem's "seal" and call those who open bananas from the bottom "savages." Conversely, those in favor of "B" claim this is the most natural way to do it because it's the way monkeys open bananas. Further, they argue this technique is cleaner than the former and that you can later use the stem as a handle to hold the banana while you eat it.
In my opinion, any way that works for you is the right way; making the "correct" answer subjective, so long as you're able to eat the banana. Bananas are loaded with nutrients like potassium, magnesium, several B vitamins, and vitamin C, proving that any banana consumer is a winner. If I was to choose a side, I would say the "B" team takes the crown, which surprises me as a lifelong stem-end peeler. The Reddit thread highlights how stubborn we can be and how routine rituals can make us fervently stuck in our ways — even when strong opposing evidence is presented.
I truly am questioning everything now
Although countless people (including myself) open bananas from the stem, there are actually more benefits from opening them from their blossom end. This end, which is oftentimes softer than the stem, allows for easy and quick access to the fruit. This prevents the bruising that typically comes from opening the banana from the stem side. To break open the blossom end, all you need to do is give it a pinch, which creates an opening; allowing you to peel. When peeling from this end, the banana's fibrous strands stay attached to the peel rather than the fruit itself. These strands (known as phloem bundles) hold several nutrients, but, let's face it, who doesn't get the ick from feeling their texture on your tongue?
As we mentioned, several commenters asserted opening bananas from the blossom end is correct because that's how monkeys open them. However, most wild monkeys don't even eat bananas — and certainly not the type we find at the grocery store. Being omnivorous, a wild monkey's diet consists of seeds, fruits, nuts, insects, and other small invertebrates. The bananas we eat are domesticated plants that have only existed since human involvement in the 1800s, so the argument that monkeys have been doing this for centuries is faulty at best.
The Reddit banana "civil war" is an embodiment of silly social psychology, showcasing how loyalty to habit formation can trump logic and rationale. Many people, like me, open bananas from the stem end because it's the most obvious way and it's what we've seen others do. Open-mindedness to alternative habits can lead to better efficiency and better results.