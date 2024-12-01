We Should Be More Appreciative Of Those White Strings On Bananas

They've been called ugly, annoying, and unappetizing (harsh) and are many people's least favorite thing about biting into a banana. You know what we're talking about — those little white strings that dangle from the fruit flesh after you peel the skin away. Resembling fibrous party streamers, these viny tendrils are so ingrained in the ridges of the yellow fruit that most banana eaters ignore them altogether and chalk them up to just part and parcel of the banana experience.

But for people with common banana hangups, the strings can be a repulsive deal breaker. Despite the bad press, however, these fibrous banana extensions — officially termed "phloem bundles" — actually serve a critical role in keeping bananas healthy while they grow.

In the world of plant biology, phloem refers to vascular tissue that transfers nutrients and other organic compounds to the leaves and other parts of the plant during photosynthesis. So, instead of being put there just to creep us out, phloem bundles act as placentas, transferring vital nutrients to bananas in their growing stages.