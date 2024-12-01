We Should Be More Appreciative Of Those White Strings On Bananas
They've been called ugly, annoying, and unappetizing (harsh) and are many people's least favorite thing about biting into a banana. You know what we're talking about — those little white strings that dangle from the fruit flesh after you peel the skin away. Resembling fibrous party streamers, these viny tendrils are so ingrained in the ridges of the yellow fruit that most banana eaters ignore them altogether and chalk them up to just part and parcel of the banana experience.
But for people with common banana hangups, the strings can be a repulsive deal breaker. Despite the bad press, however, these fibrous banana extensions — officially termed "phloem bundles" — actually serve a critical role in keeping bananas healthy while they grow.
In the world of plant biology, phloem refers to vascular tissue that transfers nutrients and other organic compounds to the leaves and other parts of the plant during photosynthesis. So, instead of being put there just to creep us out, phloem bundles act as placentas, transferring vital nutrients to bananas in their growing stages.
Bananas are so safe, you can even eat the skin
Bananas grow naturally on giant tree-like plants in tropical environments with high humidity and lots of rainfall such as Southeast Asia, India, and South America. Modern agricultural technologies like drip irrigation systems also allow small producers to plant the fruit in non-tropical parts of the U.S. like California and Texas.
Bananas are naturally great for us – they're an excellent source of carbohydrates and potassium and are a popular energy-boosting snack for athletes. However, some people still remain suspicious about munching on phloem bundles. In 2020, the Vice President of nutrition research at the Dole Nutrition Institute, Dr. Nicholas D. Gillitt, told the Huffpost that phloem bundles pose absolutely no harm and that, "in general, all parts of fruits are healthy." In fact, you can even eat banana skins if you want to.
So, the next time you find yourself feverishly trying to detangle a banana from its thready filament, know it's all just a matter of personal preference. Those phloem bundles aren't going to kill you — public panics about banana safety have proved time and time again to be completely overblown. Instead, phloem bundles are an important part of a banana's development. So, eat and enjoy, and don't fret if a string or two slip past and wind up in your Cheerios.