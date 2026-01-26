The State That Produces The Most Apples In The US
Move over New York City, there's a new Big Apple in town! That's right, Washington state is America's largest apple producer — and not by a meager measure. In 2025 Washington produced 8 billion pounds of apples. Compare that to New York's second-rate number of 1.4 billion pounds. Although other states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Oregon are home to mass-producing apple orchards with numerous apple varieties, none of them hold a candle to Washington. In fact, there's a 60% chance any apple you consume in the country was grown in Washington. Considering the average American consumes about 16 pounds of apples each year, I'd presume you owe a large debt of gratitude to The Evergreen State.
What exactly makes Washington such a hot spot for apple production? Well, Washington's topography and climate uniquely lend themselves for a great harvest. Washington's land is filled with soil infused with volcanic ash due to the active and inactive volcanoes in the state. This soil is nutrient-dense and allows for productive growth fortified by Washington's Columbia River, which is used for irrigation. Irrigation is particularly necessary in the East side of the state, where the climate is arid. This arid climate proves superior for apple growth because orchardists have better command of how much water apples receive and pests are thwarted by the harshness of the climate.
Washington grows over 30 apple varieties, but is known for 8, including the Honeycrisp apple. Recently, Honeycrisps have surged in national popularity because of their juicy core and crunchy skin. The sweet, slightly tart fruit can be cooked in an assortment of ways, bringing merriment to savory and sweet dishes alike.
An ode to Honeycrisp apples
The Minnesota-born Honeycrisp apple was designed with intent, attributing its unparalleled crispiness and distinct taste to genetic variation. Its cells are double the size of a common apple, giving this mutation its satisfyingly crunchy surface. Its success has transformed the entire industry. As consumer demand for it grew, farmers became more keen to its taste and flavor, ensuring consumers received what they craved. Because of its popularity, Honeycrisp are often priced $1 more per pound than other varieties.
The demand has even spread to Honeycrisp apple products. Due to its congruous balance of sugar and acid, Honeycrisp apples can be transformed into many tasty creations. My first thought goes to apple pie. (I mean, come on, who doesn't love apple pie?) Instead of making some ordinary apple pie, try infusing chai spice mix in there. The warm, pungent notes of cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger will blend beautifully with the sweetness of Honeycrisp. If you don't want a full-on pie, you can make a smaller apple crisp. Apple crisps typically consist of a mix of tart and sweet apples, but the Honeycrisp apple gives both of those in one.
If your sweet tooth has had enough, fear not — there are plenty of savory Honeycrisp apple dishes out there. For example, pork tenderloin with a Honeycrisp apple sauce for dipping. Pork and apples are a famous match, and inserting Honeycrisp apples into the mix only invigorates the pair. Instead of tenderloin, you could also use pork sausage slices with Honeycrisp apple slices alongside. For a vegetarian-friendly option, try an autumn squash soup made with butternut squash and Honeycrisp apples.