The State That Produces The Most Apples In The US

Move over New York City, there's a new Big Apple in town! That's right, Washington state is America's largest apple producer — and not by a meager measure. In 2025 Washington produced 8 billion pounds of apples. Compare that to New York's second-rate number of 1.4 billion pounds. Although other states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Oregon are home to mass-producing apple orchards with numerous apple varieties, none of them hold a candle to Washington. In fact, there's a 60% chance any apple you consume in the country was grown in Washington. Considering the average American consumes about 16 pounds of apples each year, I'd presume you owe a large debt of gratitude to The Evergreen State.

What exactly makes Washington such a hot spot for apple production? Well, Washington's topography and climate uniquely lend themselves for a great harvest. Washington's land is filled with soil infused with volcanic ash due to the active and inactive volcanoes in the state. This soil is nutrient-dense and allows for productive growth fortified by Washington's Columbia River, which is used for irrigation. Irrigation is particularly necessary in the East side of the state, where the climate is arid. This arid climate proves superior for apple growth because orchardists have better command of how much water apples receive and pests are thwarted by the harshness of the climate.

Washington grows over 30 apple varieties, but is known for 8, including the Honeycrisp apple. Recently, Honeycrisps have surged in national popularity because of their juicy core and crunchy skin. The sweet, slightly tart fruit can be cooked in an assortment of ways, bringing merriment to savory and sweet dishes alike.