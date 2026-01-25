The 3 Days You Must Avoid Throwing A Cocktail Party, According To An Expert

Holding a cocktail party can be a fun idea for entertaining within limited parameters (as opposed to a sit-down dinner party or full-on catered shindig). Still, there are certain things you'll need to know before you send out the invites, such as how many appetizers you're likely to need and what mocktails or other non-alcoholic options to have on hand for guests who don't want to drink (as well as transportation options for those who do, since the social host liability law means you may be held responsible for any accidents involving intoxicated guests.) Reneille Velez, an event planner who runs her own company called Gian Events, suggests that you also pay attention to the day of the week. Thursdays can be a bit iffy sometimes, but Friday and Saturday are the most difficult.

"They're not off-limits, but they're the most competitive evenings on the calendar," said Velez, "filled with longstanding dinner reservations, cultural events, family time, and personal downtime. Hosting during these windows requires a higher level of intentionality," Velez explained. Bougie neighborhoods in cities like Los Angeles may also have potential guests demanding a lot more from weekend gatherings. In Velez' experience, "A Saturday cocktail gathering often needs a compelling point of distinction — perhaps a rooftop setting, a live DJ at golden hour, or a thoughtfully layered sensory experience." In a less high-key city like Seattle, however, she'd focus more on the ambiance. If a weekend cocktail party is something you insist on, "The experience must simply rise to meet the expectations of the moment."