Everything Included In Portillo's Game Day Catering Package
We are still several weeks out from the Super Bowl, so we have no idea who the two teams will be as of yet. Whether or not Da Bears are in Da Big Game, however, you may want to consider having your watch party catered by Portillo's. This Chicago-based chain actually gets Chicago food right, and it has a catering package specially designed for game days. Well, two of them, actually — a small one that serves between eight and 10 people, and a large one meant for double that number.
The small package, which costs $222.93 at the Greenfield, Wisconsin Portillo's location, includes both Italian beef sandwiches and Chicago-style hot dog fast packs. Portillo's fast pack consists of multiple wrapped sandwiches or hot dogs with condiments on the side. With the package deal, you also get chicken tenders, fries, cheese sauce, and a chopped salad with your choice of toppings and dressing, plus an entire chocolate cake for dessert. (Tableware is also included.) The large package costs $433.87 and includes all the same items, but in double the quantity (so, two cakes for dessert). If you don't need any of these items, however, you can opt to eliminate them from the package in exchange for a reduced price.
Portillo's also offers other catering options suitable for a watch party
Portillo's Game Day Catering Package includes a number of crowd-pleasers, but it's not necessarily a one-size-fits-all solution depending on what kind of game watch party you have in mind and what you and your guests like to eat. Fortunately, the chain offers a wide variety of other catering options featuring popular Portillo's menu items. You can put together your own selection of grab-and-go fast packs like chicken sandwiches and cheeseburgers, as well as salads, like Caesar, chopped, chicken, and Greek salads. There's also a range of hot entrees, too, including pasta dishes such as baked mostaccioli and penne diavolo, along with meats like Italian sausage and ribs. There are additional dessert items, too, including strawberry shortcake and chocolate eclair cake.
If you'd rather go with an all-inclusive catering package, there are several built around Portillo's famous Italian beef sandwich. One includes sandwich makings along with a chopped salad and a chocolate cake, another swaps the salad for mostaccioli, and a third includes both salad and pasta. If you order hot items, Portillo's can even supply catering equipment like chafing racks, canned heat, and table protectors in addition to plates, napkins, and utensils.
Even if you don't live anywhere near a Portillo's, you still have the option of ordering selected items online to be shipped to your location. These include Italian beef sandwiches, with or without sausages, Chicago-style hot dogs, Maxwell Street Polish sausage sandwiches, tamales, and, of course, that famous chocolate cake, which may well be Chicago's best culinary export.