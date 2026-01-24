Everything Included In Portillo's Game Day Catering Package

We are still several weeks out from the Super Bowl, so we have no idea who the two teams will be as of yet. Whether or not Da Bears are in Da Big Game, however, you may want to consider having your watch party catered by Portillo's. This Chicago-based chain actually gets Chicago food right , and it has a catering package specially designed for game days. Well, two of them, actually — a small one that serves between eight and 10 people, and a large one meant for double that number.

The small package, which costs $222.93 at the Greenfield, Wisconsin Portillo's location, includes both Italian beef sandwiches and Chicago-style hot dog fast packs. Portillo's fast pack consists of multiple wrapped sandwiches or hot dogs with condiments on the side. With the package deal, you also get chicken tenders, fries, cheese sauce, and a chopped salad with your choice of toppings and dressing, plus an entire chocolate cake for dessert. (Tableware is also included.) The large package costs $433.87 and includes all the same items, but in double the quantity (so, two cakes for dessert). If you don't need any of these items, however, you can opt to eliminate them from the package in exchange for a reduced price.