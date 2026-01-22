The Secret To Freezing Your Own Berries Like A Pro

There's no shame in shopping the freezer aisle: frozen fruits and vegetables are often healthier, cheaper, and more convenient than their fresh alternatives. But sometimes, it's best to take a DIY approach to freezing. Maybe your backyard blackberry bushes were especially abundant. Maybe there was a really good sale at the grocery store. Maybe you just want to support your local farmers.

According to Jason Glunt, senior category manager at Sprouts Farmers Market, the best way to freeze berries is to bust out your baking supplies. "Cookie sheets are a great way to freeze berries, but be sure to place them in a single layer, so they don't clump together," says Glunt. The freezing technique has Martha Stewart's stamp of approval, too. Just remember to line the tray with parchment paper or a non-stick mat to keep the berries from freezing to the surface.

Don't worry, you won't have a baking tray taking up space in your freezer indefinitely. The berries should freeze solid within a few hours. Once they're frozen, pack them in an airtight container. Keeping them away from air or excess moisture will help prevent freezer burn. If you don't have room in your freezer for a full-sized baking tray, steal a smaller tray from your toaster oven or air fryer. You could use a cutting board, serving tray, or plate, too. Just be prepared to freeze your berries in batches.