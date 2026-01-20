The Major City Where You'll Find The World's Only Standalone IKEA Restaurant

IKEA is first and foremost a furniture emporium, although the Swedish meatballs in its food court are nearly as iconic as its furniture's complicated assembly instructions (IKEA released a meatball assembly guide as a joking mixture of both). It's common to see both a fast food bistro and a full restaurant inside its stores, because IKEA offers food to make you buy more household goods as part of its strategy. Until the past couple of years though, the company has never attempted to open a separate, standalone restaurant. Now, IKEA's testing the concept.

There's currently one IKEA restaurant unconnected to a furniture store (although it's not far from one). If you live near the capital of the United Kingdom, the world's only separate IKEA restaurant is located in the Hammersmith borough of West London. Launched in late 2024, the IKEA restaurant took over a former Wasabi restaurant space, offering seating in the fairly cozy eatery to about 75 people. That said, it still managed to sell over 2,000 meatballs during its grand opening. Located just next door to a small IKEA furniture store, there's likely some expectation that you'll still pop inside for a peek at the household goods. However, in Hammersmith, it's no longer necessary to hike through the seemingly infinite aisles of sofas, carpets, and dishware to get yourself a few Swedish meatballs.