California Restaurant Menus Are About To Get A Major Overhaul — Here's What To Know

Eating out is about to get less stressful for anyone with food allergies in California, thanks to a new law requiring major allergens to be listed on the menu. The Allergen Disclosure for Dining Experiences (ADDE) Act is set to take effect on July 1, 2026. It requires food establishments in California with more than 20 locations to display allergen information on their menus either in printed form on the menu, or digitally with a QR code provided for guests. Under the new law, any food item containing eggs, fish, milk, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, sesame, or soybeans will have those ingredients labeled.

The ADDE Act is the first in the United States of its kind, and it was sparked by nine-year-old Abby Lao and her mother, pediatric nurse practitioner Robyn Huey Lao, in early 2025. Abby manages life threatening food allergies to tree nuts, peanuts, dairy, and sesame. Prompted by a desire to find restaurant foods she knew were safe, Robyn and Abby teamed up to bring the idea for a restaurant ingredient labeling bill to California Senator Caroline Menjivar. That bill has now passed through the legislative process and awaits its public debut.

"This law sets a new national precedent," Robyn Huey Lao said in a press release about the passing of the ADDE Act (via The National Law Review). "We're incredibly proud of how far this has come and hopeful that allergen labeling will soon become standard everywhere."