The Popular Chicago Restaurant Chain Customers Say Has Gone Downhill

There was a time when a trip to Chicago wasn't complete without a stop at a certain chain restaurant. It's a street food place that serves beef and sausage sandwiches, burgers, Chicago-style hot dogs, pasta, and more — a Windy City legend known as Portillo's. For decades, the chain was famous for outrageously stacked hoagies; in my family, the favorite is the Italian Beef, piled high with thin-sliced roast beef and hot giardiniera peppers and soaked in gravy. We also love a Portillo's hot dog with all the toppings, but what person from the Chicago area doesn't (here's the historic reason Chicago loves hot dogs)? But that obligatory Portillo's stop hasn't been as important over the last few years, though, and that's because for many patrons, the quality is starting to slide.

Portillo's offerings are a little lackluster these days, even if you choose from its 12 best-ranked menu items. They don't have as much meat on the sandwiches as they once did, but that's just the beginning of the issues that customers have noticed. Stories of disappointment range from a practically cheese-less Beef and Cheddar Croissant to smaller portions and slower, less satisfying service from the employees. And customers have pinpointed Portillo's decline to one event: the 2014 sale of the company to private equity firm Berkshire Partners.