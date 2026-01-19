Why 'Government Cheese' Is On The Menu At Wahlburgers

Wahlburgers, one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the nation, allows customers to customize their burgers and sides to the nth degree thanks to a variety of unique toppings and sauces. Under the cheese options lies one unusual selection bound to get your attention. Along with white cheddar and pepperjack is something called "government cheese."

This topping has a history going back decades, all the way to the childhoods of the famous Wahlberg brothers, Paul, Mark, and Donnie, who own the chain. According to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, "Growing up in a house with 9 kids, money was tight. Back then, the government gave out blocks of American cheese to folks who needed a hand. So today, we call our premium American cheese 'Government Cheese' as a nod to our family's roots, with gratitude for where we came from." People in the comments echoed that they, too, had relied on bricks of what is sometimes called "pasteurized gold." In other interviews, Donnie Wahlberg has said that the cheese was unique and ideal for burgers.

The restaurant's version of this easy-melting cheese is just pasteurized process cheese containing "milk, cream, water, sodium citrate, salt, cheese culture, sorbic acid [preservative], citric acid, enzymes, soy lecithin, [and] color added," according to allergen info from 2024 — and that probably isn't that far from the original government cheese.