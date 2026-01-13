John F. Kennedy's Favorite Beer Came In An Iconic Green Bottle

John F. Kennedy was a Boston blue blood through and through, and the epitome of a midcentury bon vivant. So you might think of him as a champagne-swilling kind of guy. He did, indeed, enjoy it, and former Washington Post editor Benjamin Bradlee related that the only time he ever saw JFK intoxicated was at a White House party where he sprayed the room with bubbly. Cocktails were also among the 35th president's favorite drinks (he enjoyed both Bloody Marys and daiquiris), but he liked drinking beer, too. The Dutch brand Heineken was a particular favorite of his.

Heineken may be one of the top-selling beers in America, but these days, many people consider it pretty mid. Back in the day, though, everyone and their cat had yet to open a craft brewery. Therefore, Heineken and other green-bottle European imports were considered pretty special. So it was exactly the kind of brand you might expect them to crack open at the White House. If he hadn't died tragically some 21 years before Sam Adams Brewery was founded, though, we like to think he'd eventually have switched to his hometown beer. (His successor Lyndon Johnson was said to have been a big fan of Texas-brewed Pearl.)