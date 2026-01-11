The Bug Excretion That Coats The Candy You Eat

If you've ever admired the jeweled orbs of jelly beans, lusted over the Junior Mints at the concession stand, or swooned at an extra-shiny Cosmic Crisp apple at the grocery store, you might be a fan of bug goo. Specifically, a goo from the tiny lac bug that lives on certain trees throughout India and Southeast Asia. That's right, you've been unknowingly chomping down on shellac, a resin secreted by the female lac bug as she dines on tree sap. Food marketing being what it is, it's labeled way more discreetly on ingredient lists as "confectioner's resin" or "natural glaze," but the source is all the same: a sticky substance harvested from insects that's been used for centuries.

Shellac's use in food certainly isn't new. Cultures have used lac resin for more than 3,000 years, both decoratively and practically. In the confectionery world, shellac's job is simple and shiny. It creates a smooth, durable coating that keeps candies from sticking together or losing their sheen. That lovely little shine on jelly beans wouldn't exist without it, as shellac has long been used to maintain their glistening exterior. Beyond candy, shellac also coats pharmaceutical pills, coffee beans, citrus, and avocados. The resin is even embraced by the mainstream food world, as it's labeled GRAS (generally recognized as safe in foods) by the Food and Drug Administration and is even authorized for use in organic products. This is a bug juice that can do it all!