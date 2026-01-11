The Ingredients That Give Mexican Candy A Bold Edge

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever visited Mexico, or a local Mexican corner store or market, you might have noticed that the candy aisle looks a little different from the one at your closest Walmart. Sure, the packaging is labeled in Spanish, but it goes deeper than that. Look carefully, and you'll find that the packets of gummies and hard candies in front of you are decorated with chiles, flames, tropical fruit, and tamarind pods. That's because Mexican candy often comes with a kick — specifically, the heat from spicy dried chiles, alongside the deep, almost umami flavor of tamarind paste — and often, a little lime. Don't worry, though. Mexican candy makers utilize chiles carefully to impart a range of flavors that aren't intended to blow your head off.

Dulces enchilados (AKA "spicy candies") often feature chamoy, too — a mixture of dried fruit (usually apricot), lime, chile, and a little sugar. Chamoy turns up all over the place in authentic Mexican cuisine. You can put Tajín on everything, but chamoy may be even more ubiquitous than the chile-lime seasoning. You'll see chamoy everywhere in Mexico; it's drizzled on fruit cups and poured into hollowed-out cucumbers (This is a wild combo, which is why it's called "pepinos locos"), and it drips from the rims of micheladas. So it's no surprise that over the years, candy companies have found innovative ways to use it, too. You might find chamoy as a flavor, a filling, or a dip across various types of Mexican candy, including Lucas Skwinkles Clásicos, ring-style lollipops, and hard candies. Other ingredients you'll find in a well-stocked Mexican candy aisle include peanuts, sesame, and of course chocolate or cacao — all of which are used in Mexico's heaven-sent mole sauces and pipians.