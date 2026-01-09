The 3-Ingredient Filipino Fried Rice That Goes Great With Anything

Many Filipino children grew up to the smell of toasting garlic wafting from the kitchen in the morning. This is because of a simple dish called sinangag, derived from the Tagalog word for "fry." It's a rice dish that is savory, hot, and filling, and it's commonly served alongside eggs, tapa, or classic silog meals. In other words, it's a breakfast food that evokes a nostalgic, comforting feeling. It's incredibly simple to prepare, and don't worry — it goes with way more meals than just breakfast ones.

To make this perfect fried rice, you only need three ingredients: cooked rice, oil, and garlic. Salt and pepper are also used, but pepper is not strictly necessary. First, slice, grind, or chop a whole bunch of garlic, and add some oil to a pan. A wok is customary, if you have one. Choose an oil that has a high smoke point, then add the garlic to it and begin heating on low until it's fried and browned.

At this point, add your salted rice, preferably some that has been sitting in the fridge overnight. Grains of leftover rice tend to be firmer and work better for frying. Toss and stir the crisped garlic, infused oil, and rice until the mixture is fully integrated. After about five minutes, you'll have lightly browned, flavorful garlic rice that proves you can eat whatever you want for breakfast. Keep in mind that in order to be true sinangag, it has to be pan-fried, so just adding crispy garlic on top of boiled rice won't do.