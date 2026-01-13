For The Best Fresh Crawfish, Grab Them During This Season

No matter if you call them crawfish, crayfish, crawdads, or mudbugs, they sure are delicious. Everyone has slightly different ways to prepare them for the softest shells, the sweetest meat, and most tender texture. In fact, there are many personal stories about crawfish boils and family celebrations involving how to cook the little crustacean. However, one thing folks tend to agree on is the best time of year for harvesting them. In general, the best month for munching on these tasty critters is March, though they should still be at peak quality through May.

The reason for this is pretty straightforward — crawfish like warmer weather. When it's cold, crawdads don't move around as much, so they take longer to migrate into traps. If it's very cold, crawfish will dig themselves into little mud burrows to nap until conditions are more comfortable. Once waters warm up, they'll become more lively and hungry after remaining dormant during winter. By March, they typically reach maturity. At some Southern farms, this gradual awakening can begin as early as November and continue through July. So, a reliable crayfish season spans from January through May.

The two biggest advantages of peak season are more plentiful and meatier crawfish. People who harvest fresh crustaceans will find their traps fuller during this time. The crawfish they pull will be more flavorful since they have matured, with shells easier to peel. Females will have fatter tails, and males will have bigger claws. When crawfish are abundant, prices drop, so this is one secret to a great backyard crawdad boil that you shouldn't overlook.