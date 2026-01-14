Why Some Vegetables Are Healthier Cooked Than Raw

Raw food diet fads, like TikTok's raw meat trend, circulate the mainstream. These are popular under the belief that eating minimally-processed foods is healthiest. However, while this may be true for some foods, the idea that all foods are healthiest in raw form is a myth. The truth of the matter is: Many vegetables provide more nutrition when cooked. Now, in any form, consuming two to three cups of veggies daily is important, but if your goal is health consciousness take a closer look at why many popular vegetables should be cooked to some degree.

Like all living things, vegetables are built with cell walls. These cell walls store nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants waiting to be released into the body through consumption and digestion. When vegetables are cooked, these cell walls break down, allowing the body to absorb the nutrients they have inside. As the veggies' cell walls break down, the vegetables become more easily digestible starting with the first step of digestion: chewing. Your body will spend less energy chewing cooked versus raw veggies, giving it a better chance of absorbing nutrients. Cooking also increases nutrient absorption by combatting the anti-nutrients found in raw veggies. Like their name suggests, anti-nutrients are compounds that obstruct the body's natural nutrient absorption process. Heat exposure minimizes their presence.

Some cooking methods are better at retaining nutrients than others. Steaming, roasting, and blanching vegetables are all recommended ways to cook vegetables for nutrient retention. However, as different vegetables contain different nutrients, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Each veggie is unique, but some veggies like carrots and mushrooms prove to be "healthier" when cooked in some way.