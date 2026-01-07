Is It Time To Throw Out Your Maple Syrup? Here's How Long It Actually Lasts

Even though maple syrup is guaranteed to last a long time and the label on the bottle indicates you have months before the best-before date, the kitchen critic in you may still want to ensure the syrup is still edible. The most telling sign to look out for is mold. Pure maple syrup is harvested from sap and contains no preservatives, making it prone to spoilage, which manifests as a slimy layer that develops on top of the product. This often occurs when an open bottle of maple syrup is left unrefrigerated; exposure to air and fluctuating temperatures can encourage the growth of yeast and mold spores.

The jury is still out on how to handle mold in your maple syrup. Conventional wisdom suggests scraping off the mold or passing the syrup through a fine sieve to remove the mold layer, then boiling the syrup to kill any harmful pathogens. However, if the syrup tastes bad after these steps, it's best to discard it.

However, a recent study shows that boiling moldy maple syrup does not eliminate microbial growth. This research indicates that some molds in syrup produce mycotoxins that are harmful to consume and cannot be destroyed by boiling. Therefore, if you find mold in your syrup, it's advisable not to simply scrape off the top layer; instead, discard the entire bottle. Additionally, if you notice a sour or fermented odor, an overly thick or slimy texture, or a murky appearance, these are further signs that it's time to throw out your maple syrup.