The Right (And Wrong Way) To Store Serveware Between Your Big Gatherings

Serving dishes are gorgeous, but storing them can be a headache. If you don't see what you have, you might not use it. Because serving plates, trays, and bowls are often expensive or family heirlooms, they deserve to be used for more than big gatherings. Storing them the right way is key to getting the most enjoyment out of your collection, while keeping each piece safe when not in use.

Start by assessing your space. What cabinets and shelving do you have? When taking stock, look at the number of shelves instead of their height. You do not want to stack dishes so high that you must remove countless serveware pieces to get to the one you want on the bottom. Instead, create shorter stacks so the dishes are easier to grab. You can also create new storage by using shelf risers, though it's important to be wary of how much weight each riser can hold. Put the heaviest items at the bottom of the shelf to keep the entire cabinet as stable as possible.

If you're convinced you don't have any space, think again. The hidden kitchen storage area you're totally ignoring? Cabinet doors. You can use hooks on the inside to hang certain items like measuring cups and pot holders, thus freeing up shelf space for your serveware.