The Right (And Wrong Way) To Store Serveware Between Your Big Gatherings
Serving dishes are gorgeous, but storing them can be a headache. If you don't see what you have, you might not use it. Because serving plates, trays, and bowls are often expensive or family heirlooms, they deserve to be used for more than big gatherings. Storing them the right way is key to getting the most enjoyment out of your collection, while keeping each piece safe when not in use.
Start by assessing your space. What cabinets and shelving do you have? When taking stock, look at the number of shelves instead of their height. You do not want to stack dishes so high that you must remove countless serveware pieces to get to the one you want on the bottom. Instead, create shorter stacks so the dishes are easier to grab. You can also create new storage by using shelf risers, though it's important to be wary of how much weight each riser can hold. Put the heaviest items at the bottom of the shelf to keep the entire cabinet as stable as possible.
If you're convinced you don't have any space, think again. The hidden kitchen storage area you're totally ignoring? Cabinet doors. You can use hooks on the inside to hang certain items like measuring cups and pot holders, thus freeing up shelf space for your serveware.
Make your space work for you
To make the most of your kitchen space, consider which serveware you use nearly every day, and which dishes are reserved for special occasions only. If you plan to only use serveware for holidays, don't place these serving platters or bowls in your most accessible kitchen cabinets. Save that valuable space for items you use regularly. Instead, find a cabinet or shelf that's tucked away where they can live. You can take advantage of pan or pot storage racks to store dishes with flat surfaces, like plates or platters. These storage accessories allow you to slide dishes into a space vertically. Organize your serveware by thickness, occasion, color, or however else makes sense.
To best store your serveware, it's also important to consider the amount of space you have in your kitchen. If you find yourself with too many dishes or appliances, try the 10-10 decluttering method that makes kitchen organization quick and easy – take 10 minutes to pick 10 items you want to get rid of to make room for the serveware you want to keep.
If you don't have cabinets that can fit your largest serving platters, it's time to think outside the box. Consider using your favorites as tabletop decor. If you have open shelving, your serveware can double as art. Decorative pieces can be hung on the wall as well. Get creative. Whether they were wedding presents, host gifts, shopping splurges, or family keepsakes, serveware is important. With some clever maneuvering, you'll be able to show them off whenever you'd like.