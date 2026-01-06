The Local Spot I Visit For The Best Korean Comfort Food In Miami

Before becoming a full-time writer, I traveled the world teaching English in different places. That's how I found myself in Seoul, South Korea, working with elementary students, exploring the peninsula, and stuffing my face with as much local food as possible. Even years after leaving Korea, food is still the thing that I miss the most about the country.

Korean cuisine is all about contrast. Meals often combine a wonderfully complex mix of different textures, flavor profiles, and temperatures. They are often large, and typically consist of a main dish with a variety of complementary banchan (side dishes). Flavors tend to be deep, earthy, spicy, and fermented. From my perspective, Korean gastronomy is one of the best in the world.

When I came back to live in Miami, one of my main missions was to find good Korean restaurants. My go-to is Kimbop, a small spot in Kendall that specializes in Korean comfort food. Run by chef Park Uri, the restaurant takes me back to days in Korea when I wanted something tasty that would warm my soul. Kimbop doesn't try to be fancy; it instead focuses on serving simple and authentic Korean cuisine. Yet it also pays attention to details. For example, it uses metal chopsticks instead of wooden ones. This may not seem significant, but it changes the flavor enough that it's one of my primary measures of a quality Korean restaurant. More importantly, Kimbop satisfies my cravings when Seoul nostalgia hits me.