Pack The Sweetness Of Boston Cream Pie Into A Mason Jar For A Mess-Free On-The-Go Dessert

Boston cream pie is arguably the most legendary state dessert of Massachusetts, and it's a major crowd pleaser no matter where it's served. It's super sweet, decadent, and feels like a special occasion incarnate. That being said, it's less of a pie and more of a cake, and it can be quite arduous to make from scratch. But if you're looking to entertain a large group, and want to make sure that everyone gets equal portions, you can opt to make a mason jar version of Boston cream pie, instead.

Unfortunately for people who like an easy homemade dessert, Boston cream pie is a lesson in perfectionism — and this is no different for the mason jar variety. You must make four components — vanilla custard, cake, chocolate ganache, and whipped buttercream icing. And you'll need to whisk the egg custard together until it's smooth, then pour it into the jars while it's hot, and allow it to fully set. Then, spoon a layer of homemade cake batter on top of the custard, and bake that in a water bath until the cake is cooked through. Only then can you add the chocolate ganache to the cooled cakes and top it all with buttercream.

As you can see, this is a time-consuming recipe, and a lot can easily go wrong. The layers can blend together, and the cake can become dry if overcooked. If you overfill the jars, they'll spill out in the oven. Perhaps most frustrating is that your custard can curdle or split. But when it works, the results are impossible to argue with. The custard is rich and dreamy, the cake is moist, and the chocolate takes it all to another level.