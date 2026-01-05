Pack The Sweetness Of Boston Cream Pie Into A Mason Jar For A Mess-Free On-The-Go Dessert
Boston cream pie is arguably the most legendary state dessert of Massachusetts, and it's a major crowd pleaser no matter where it's served. It's super sweet, decadent, and feels like a special occasion incarnate. That being said, it's less of a pie and more of a cake, and it can be quite arduous to make from scratch. But if you're looking to entertain a large group, and want to make sure that everyone gets equal portions, you can opt to make a mason jar version of Boston cream pie, instead.
Unfortunately for people who like an easy homemade dessert, Boston cream pie is a lesson in perfectionism — and this is no different for the mason jar variety. You must make four components — vanilla custard, cake, chocolate ganache, and whipped buttercream icing. And you'll need to whisk the egg custard together until it's smooth, then pour it into the jars while it's hot, and allow it to fully set. Then, spoon a layer of homemade cake batter on top of the custard, and bake that in a water bath until the cake is cooked through. Only then can you add the chocolate ganache to the cooled cakes and top it all with buttercream.
As you can see, this is a time-consuming recipe, and a lot can easily go wrong. The layers can blend together, and the cake can become dry if overcooked. If you overfill the jars, they'll spill out in the oven. Perhaps most frustrating is that your custard can curdle or split. But when it works, the results are impossible to argue with. The custard is rich and dreamy, the cake is moist, and the chocolate takes it all to another level.
Shortcuts for Boston cream pie in mason jars
This might sound like an intimidating cooking challenge, even though it's in a mason jar. Of course, if you're looking for a shorter version, there are a few methods that might not have the same luxurious homemade quality, but still lend those familiar flavors. Tapping into the method for speeding up meal prep with ingredient shortcuts — using items that are premade — you can cut up a store-bought pound cake as your sponge layer, removing baking from the process entirely. You can also top the cake with canned whipped cream or jarred chocolate frosting, creating a sort of Boston cream pie parfait.
Alternatively, you can also save a few bucks if you buy cheaper versions of the layers to make at home. Instead of making everything completely from scratch, you can bake boxed cake and then mix vanilla instant pudding. Layer these components with chocolate syrup, and top with whipped cream and a cherry for garnish. Once the pudding is set, you can serve it immediately or save it as a future treat. It won't have the same rich flavor as a traditional Boston cream pie, but it can still provide a sumptuous dessert, as long as you let everything fully set and chill before noshing.
Why this Boston confection is worth the effort
So, with several different ways to make it, and many ways to mess it up, is mason jar Boston cream pie worth it? Absolutely yes! Standard Boston cream pie is already a difficult confection to pull off, and the mason jar method is arguably easier than the original. It features the taste of a full-size Boston cream pie that you can serve in small, adorable portions for friends and family. It's the kind of dessert that works well for holidays and large gatherings — or for avoiding the temptation to over-indulge if you're on your own. You can also make it days ahead of time, meaning it won't take away from hosting duties during parties.
Not to mention, mason jars are portable and keep things clean. Cutting cakes makes lots of extra dishes and can send crumbs everywhere. But because individual portions are contained in a single jar, they're less likely to spill onto tablecloths or placemats. If you don't finish the dessert in one sitting, it's already packed in a storage jar, which you can keep for up to three days. Beyond canning jams and jellies, mason jars are already useful for baking in other ways, like Ree Drummond's method for using the lids to make mini pies. So, it's no surprise that mason jar desserts are handy and easy for single-serving enjoyment — including these Boston cream pies.