Spinach is one of those grocery store greens you always want to pick up for a more nutritious diet, yet its tendency to shrink can leave you feeling duped. When cooked, the leafy green often reduces to less than half its size, forcing you to choose between sacrificing volume or enjoying it raw. For those who prefer a middle ground, renowned chef Alex Guarnaschelli offers a brilliant compromise. She suggests wilting the spinach slightly instead of cooking it all the way down, resulting in voluminous veggies that refuse to reduce down to nothing.

Just like when frying spinach, Alex starts by heating some oil (you can also use water) before adding the leafy greens to the pan. She then sautés the vegetables and adds a pinch of salt before the dish a good stir to coat the spinach evenly. Alex's approach differs from traditional methods of cooking greens for a longer time, as seen in this classic, no-nonsense creamed spinach, because after just 30 seconds, the dish is ready.

The biggest difference is that the spinach still occupies a lot of pan space instead of just one small corner. Alex then transfers the voluminous veggies to a serving platter and notes that this hack offers added nutritional benefits. However, we appreciate it most for its quick preparation, generous yield, and ability to achieve that sought-after texture of spinach that is neither raw nor fully cooked.