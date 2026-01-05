Alex Guarnaschelli's 30-Second Trick For Cooking Spinach That Doesn't Reduce Down To Nothing
Spinach is one of those grocery store greens you always want to pick up for a more nutritious diet, yet its tendency to shrink can leave you feeling duped. When cooked, the leafy green often reduces to less than half its size, forcing you to choose between sacrificing volume or enjoying it raw. For those who prefer a middle ground, renowned chef Alex Guarnaschelli offers a brilliant compromise. She suggests wilting the spinach slightly instead of cooking it all the way down, resulting in voluminous veggies that refuse to reduce down to nothing.
Just like when frying spinach, Alex starts by heating some oil (you can also use water) before adding the leafy greens to the pan. She then sautés the vegetables and adds a pinch of salt before the dish a good stir to coat the spinach evenly. Alex's approach differs from traditional methods of cooking greens for a longer time, as seen in this classic, no-nonsense creamed spinach, because after just 30 seconds, the dish is ready.
The biggest difference is that the spinach still occupies a lot of pan space instead of just one small corner. Alex then transfers the voluminous veggies to a serving platter and notes that this hack offers added nutritional benefits. However, we appreciate it most for its quick preparation, generous yield, and ability to achieve that sought-after texture of spinach that is neither raw nor fully cooked.
Why does spinach wilt when cooked?
Leafy greens, including spinach, have large, thin leaves designed to capture ample sunlight for photosynthesis. Spinach consists of about 91% water and has very little fiber, which minimizes disruption of photosynthesis. Consequently, the cell structure of spinach leaves forms a weak network of veins that rupture when cooked, causing the vegetable to lose most of its water and air, and resulting in shriveled spinach. Other leafy greens, such as kale, cabbage, and bok choy, have moisture levels of 82%, 92%, and 95%, respectively. While these vegetables also shrink when cooked, you may notice slight differences due to variations in moisture and fiber content.
Kale's relatively lower moisture level and more fibrous nature make it tougher and less prone to shrinkage than spinach when cooked. Although cabbage contains as much water as spinach per 100 grams, it doesn't shrink as much due to its more rigid structure. Bok choy, which has an even higher water content than spinach, retains its volume better when cooked, thanks to its leaves being held up by thick stalks that resemble those of celery. That said, with Alex Guarnaschelli's helpful tip, you can make spinach just as voluminous as these other leafy greens in a matter of seconds and have enough to complete a next-level salad with sweet and savory bacon bits.