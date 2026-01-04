The Absolute Worst Way To Reheat Pizza (And The Best)

Leftover pizza is a uniquely comforting delicacy, whether you're a college kid, teenager, or busy parent. But how do you reheat it while preserving the same taste and texture that made it so delicious in the first place? While many debate the best way, the worst way is pretty well agreed upon. If you want wet, floppy, rubbery pizza that's somehow also too dry, then a surefire way is reheating it in the microwave. While using the microwave is the fastest and easiest way to reheat food, in the end, some pizza bites will scald your mouth, and others will be barely at room temperature.

If you're craving super crispy reheated pizza, avoid the microwave at all costs because of how it interacts with moisture. Microwaves heat foods with higher moisture content more quickly because they directly target water molecules. Pizza is a combo of moist components (sauce and cheese) and dry parts like crust. The microwave heats the wetter portions of the pizza, which then releases steam. That steam makes its way into the crust, turning it wet and floppy. This is why you may notice condensation on the plate.

Uneven heating can also overcook and dry out the cheese. While you may consider adding a cup of water to the microwave to help melt the cheese, this will instead create a microwave full of steam.