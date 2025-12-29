Shake Shack, the East Coast's answer to In-N-Out (including differently crappy fries, at least I think so). You'd think with vegetarianism being mainstream for so long, they wouldn't hide their veggie options like they hide their ties to the far right. And while they haven't fully taken the "veggie dog" off the menu like they've taken off some of their weirdly luxury-oriented items, you still basically have to order in secret. But I should warn you: this veggie dog isn't tofu or soy or really anything protein based: it's a pickle.

That's right, if you're a strict vegan and you want to experience Shake Shack, pretty much your only option is to order a Garden Dog. While that conjures up images of a vegetable packed hot dog alternative, it's just a pickle in a bun. I am personally not opposed to a pickled based sandwich, but this seems a little drab as a vegetarian option. You can even add all the usual toppings reserved for meat based hot dogs, including ketchup, mustard, cucumber, and onions.

Allegedly the chain did sell a normal veggie hot dog, but it seems that most locations just stopped offering it by 2024. While it might be a quixotic task, you can always ask your local Shake Shack if they still sell them, and if not, get ready for a light, refreshing, and salty treat.