You Can Get A 'Veggie Hot Dog' At Shake Shack (But Only If You Know The Secret Order)
Shake Shack, the East Coast's answer to In-N-Out (including differently crappy fries, at least I think so). You'd think with vegetarianism being mainstream for so long, they wouldn't hide their veggie options like they hide their ties to the far right. And while they haven't fully taken the "veggie dog" off the menu like they've taken off some of their weirdly luxury-oriented items, you still basically have to order in secret. But I should warn you: this veggie dog isn't tofu or soy or really anything protein based: it's a pickle.
That's right, if you're a strict vegan and you want to experience Shake Shack, pretty much your only option is to order a Garden Dog. While that conjures up images of a vegetable packed hot dog alternative, it's just a pickle in a bun. I am personally not opposed to a pickled based sandwich, but this seems a little drab as a vegetarian option. You can even add all the usual toppings reserved for meat based hot dogs, including ketchup, mustard, cucumber, and onions.
Allegedly the chain did sell a normal veggie hot dog, but it seems that most locations just stopped offering it by 2024. While it might be a quixotic task, you can always ask your local Shake Shack if they still sell them, and if not, get ready for a light, refreshing, and salty treat.
Secret orders are a great way to make us feel special (and increase revenue)
It's actually no secret that In-N-Out has a "secret" menu full of gems and interesting combinations, so it wasn't overly surprising to learn Shake Shack did too. It seems that when restaurants implement secret menus, they're doing more than just having a bit of fun. They're trying to create a personal connection with their patrons. It makes us feel like we're in some kind of secret club, or in the know. While it can create a kind of smarmy in-group like effect, feeling like we belong to something, even as silly as a secret menu club, it also deepens our psychological affinity with that brand or restaurant.
On the flip side, or perhaps the more cynical side, it's also just pure marketing. A secret menu is a surefire way to increase interest in your brand, if simply because of word-of-mouth marketing. Studies show that about 38% of millennials are more likely to visit a restaurant if someone they know recommends it. Add a dash of exclusivity, and suddenly that word of mouth is a bit more intriguing. Let's not even get into the fact that secret menus are part of viral TikTok trends that seem to never end. Whatever the case may be, secret menus are now a not so secret staple of restaurants everywhere.